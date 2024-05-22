BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals Night predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals Night

Luke Humphries to win Premier League

1pt 13-8 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Luke Humphries win & most 180s double vs Michael van Gerwen

1pt 10-11 Paddy Power

Michael Smith to beat Luke Littler

1pt 2-1 bet365

BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals Night predictions

World champion and world number one Luke Humphries can add Premier League glory to his blossoming honours list by capping a fine debut campaign in style at London’s O2 Arena.

Cool Hand finished second in the regular-season table behind fellow first-timer Luke Littler but it’s the older of the two rookies who can walk off with a £275,000 winner’s cheque and land odds of 13-8.

Indeed, it’s also worth betting that it’s not second-favourite Littler who Humphries faces in the final with Michael Smith preferred to make it to the showdown.

Humphries has to take on defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the second semi-final, following Littler and Smith on to the stage.

These are best-of-19 legs affairs – the subsequent final is a best-of-21 shootout –and Smith, whatever the league table says, has Littler’s number.

The Nuke topped the league table while Bully Boy squeezed into the playoffs in Sheffield last Thursday, but Smith has won five of their seven clashes in this year’s competition, most recently last week.

That’s quite a demonstration of dominance and Smith, courtesy his win in South Yorkshire last week, certainly carries the better form down to the capital.

When it comes to dominance, though, Smith’s ownership of Littler is trumped by Humphries’ grip over Van Gerwen. The Englishman has won his last six matches against the Dutchman, the last three of those victories coming in the past fortnight.

Van Gerwen is the seven-time and defending champion and that experience has to count for something on the biggest stage of the season under the sternest pressure, but Humphries looks as if he belongs there as well and you cannot knock that recent head-to-head record.

Humphries is a short price, so take a punt on the world number one winning his semi and hitting more 180s than Van Gerwen, something he has been doing throughout the competition. Humphries is averaging a maximum every 2.7 legs, Van Gerwen one every 3.5 and the gulf between them in 180-hitting ought to be accentuated by the longer format.

Night One winner Michael Smith

Night Two winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Three winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Four winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Five winner Nathan Aspinall

Night Six winner Luke Humphries

Night Seven winner Luke Humphries

Night Eight winner Luke Humphries

Night Nine winner Luke Littler

Night Ten winner Luke Littler

Night 11 winner Michael van Gerwen

Night 12 winner Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 winner Luke Littler

Night 14 winner Luke Littler

Night 15 winner Luke Humphries

Night 16 winner Michael Smith

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

