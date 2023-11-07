Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Thursday

New Zealand v Sri Lanka predictions

An untimely four-match losing streak has undermined New Zealand's push for a World Cup semi-final spot and the 2019 runners-up need to beat Sri Lanka in Bangalore to boost their chances of reaching the last four.

After winning their first four games, New Zealand were beaten by India, Australia and South Africa before Pakistan extended their losing streak in remarkable fashion on Saturday.

The Black Caps smashed 401-6, the second-highest total of the tournament, but Pakistan responded with 200-1 off 25.3 overs, leaving them well clear on the DLS method when rain stopped the contest early.

Struggling Sri Lanka should be ideal opponents for Kane Williamson's side in their final league fixture.

The Lankans, bowled out for 136, 76 and 157 in their last three ODIs against New Zealand, were skittled for 55 in last week's 302-run rout by India before Monday's acrimonious three-wicket loss to Bangladesh in which Angelo Mathews became the first international batsman to be timed out.

Charith Asalanka's century helped the Lankans post 279 despite Mathews' shambolic dismissal and his fellow middle-order man Sadeera Samarawickrama has also had a decent World Cup.

Samarawickrama made a century in the high-scoring defeat to Pakistan and his last five innings were 91 not out, 65 not out – in the win over England in Bangalore – 36, nought (in the collapse against India) and 41.

