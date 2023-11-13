Cricket World Cup: India v New Zealand predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v New Zealand

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Wednesday

Best bets

Shreyas Iyer to score over 27.5 runs

3pts 5-6 bet365

Daryl Mitchell top New Zealand runscorer

2pts 9-2 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

India v New Zealand predictions

India swaggered through the league stage of the Cricket World Cup, winning all nine of their matches, and they are 10-11 to be crowned world champions in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Before that, Rohit Sharma's side must come through a semi-final against New Zealand, who beat them at this stage of the 2019 World Cup in a rain-affected contest spread over two days at Old Trafford.

Conditions will be very different at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where India bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 in a crushing 302-run win on November 2.

While the tournament hosts completed their perfect league campaign with a victory over the Netherlands on Sunday, New Zealand have scraped into the last four despite losing four of their last five matches.

Fast bowler Matt Henry, player of the match in the 2019 semi, is injured and the Black Caps face an awesome bowling attack featuring fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, the third-highest runscorer in the tournament, and spinner Mitchell Santner have produced some terrific individual performances but the Kiwi bowlers conceded 48 sixes in their last three defeats to Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

The underdogs' best chance of beating India may be to win the toss and bat first as chasing has been tricky at the Wankhede.

The venue's first three games were won by the team batting first, by margins of 229, 149 and 302 runs, and in the fourth Australia slipped to 91-7 against Afghanistan, chasing 292, before Glenn Maxwell's staggering unbeaten 201.

India skipper Rohit has a top score of just 20 in four ODIs in Mumbai but number four Shreyas Iyer looks a good bet to score over 27.5 runs, which he has achieved in all six of his 50-over innings against New Zealand.

Iyer signed off the league stage with scores of 82 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede, 77 against in-form South Africa and 128 not against the Netherlands, while his middle-order counterpart Daryl Mitchell could lead the way for New Zealand.

Mitchell made a brilliant 130 in the league defeat to India and his other seven scores at this tournament have been 48, 89 not out, one, 54, 24, 29 and 43.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.