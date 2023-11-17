Cricket World Cup final: India v Australia predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v Australia

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Sunday

Best bets

Shubman Gill top match runscorer

2pts 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Adam Zampa top Australia wicket-taker

2pts 100-30 bet365

Shreyas Iyer to score over 24.5 runs

3pts 5-6 bet365

India v Australia predictions

Australia have been the dominant force in Cricket World Cups, winning a record five titles, but they are 2-1 outsiders for Sunday's final against India in Ahmedabad.

The Aussies slipped from 60-0 to 193-7 before scrambling over the line in Thursday's semi-final run-chase against South Africa.

That was their eighth straight win after starting the campaign with defeats to India and the Proteas but upsetting the home favourites at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium may prove beyond them.

Australia dismissed three of India's top four for ducks in their league meeting in Chennai before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided the hosts to a six-wicket win – the first of ten straight victories at this tournament.

Rohit Sharma's men have barely been troubled since that new-ball burst from the Aussies in their opening game. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took 7-57 against New Zealand in Wednesday's semi-final and is the leading bowler in the tournament despite missing the first four matches.

And India's batting has been so reliable that their number 11 Mohammed Siraj is yet to face a ball at the tournament despite playing all ten games.

Opener Shubman Gill, a prolific IPL runscorer for Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, missed the first two World Cup games due to a bout of dengue fever but has scored 92, 23, 51 and 80 not out in his last four innings.

Gill faces a tough test against Australia's quicks but he made 74 and 104 against the Aussies in two September ODIs and smashed 126 not out in February's T20 international against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The right-hander has reached 70 in ten of his 28 ODIs this year, scoring five centuries including 208 against the Black Caps, and he is a big price to be the top runscorer in the final.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is one wicket behind Shami in the race to be top tournament bowler. He failed to add to his tally in the semi-final against South Africa but bowled beautifully against England in Ahmedabad, claiming 3-21 in ten overs, and has picked up three or more wickets in 14 of his last 28 ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer starred in India's last three league victories, scoring 82, 77 and 128 not out, before a dazzling 105 off 70 balls in the semi-final.

The number four, who made 80 and 53 not out in his two previous Ahmedabad ODIs, looks a good bet to make 25 or more runs in the final.

