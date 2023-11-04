Bangladesh v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Best bet

Shakib Al Hasan top Bangladesh runscorer

1pt 13-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka predictions

It has been a forgettable World Cup for Bangladesh, who beat Afghanistan by six wickets in their opening game before heavy defeats to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa, the Netherlands and Pakistan in six subsequent fixtures.

That losing run explains why the Tigers are outsiders against Sri Lanka, who have also had a patchy campaign and suffered a humiliating 302-run rout by India on Thursday.

After conceding 357-8 against the tournament favourites, the Lankans were bowled out for just 55 as the Indian fast bowlers ripped apart their top order.

Sri Lanka's batsmen should find things easier against Bangladesh in Delhi, where the air pollution forced both teams to cancel training sessions earlier in the week.

In a match between two struggling sides, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is worth a bet to top-score for the Tigers.

The vastly experienced left-hander has had a quiet tournament, making 40 against New Zealand and 43 against Pakistan. However, Shakib remains a key player in an underperforming batting unit and his last innings before the World Cup was 80 in September's six-run win over India at the Asia Cup.

