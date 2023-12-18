West Indies v England T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday

West Indies v England predictions

Phil Salt's century and Harry Brook's unbeaten 31 from just seven balls led England to a thrilling seven-wicket win in Saturday's third T20 against the West Indies, keeping alive their hopes of winning the five-match series.

After a 2-1 defeat in the ODIs, Jos Buttler's men were staring down the barrel of a 3-0 deficit in the 20-over series until Brook's blitz powered them to a target of 223 in Grenada.

That was the highest successful T20 run-chase against the West Indies but, after 34 sixes were deposited into the stands on Saturday, bowlers may have more success in the fourth game in Trinidad.

The last T20 international at Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium, in August, ended in a four-run win for the Windies as India stumbled to 145-9 chasing 150.

Spinner Akeal Hosein has taken 1-14 and 1-17 from his four-over shifts in the two T20s staged at the venue, picking up the wickets of India superstars Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

Hosein impressed in the first two matches of this series, dismissing Buttler twice and Brook once, and he looks a good bet to take two or more wickets.

England are favourites to set up a series decider at the same venue on Thursday despite having lost the first two games and been in deep trouble on Saturday, when they needed 71 off the last 24 balls.

More appealing is a small bet on Nicholas Pooran to be player of the match. The Windies wicketkeeper smashed 82 off 45 balls in the third T20 and scored a vital 41 in the last game in Tarouba.

