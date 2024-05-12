Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans are at opposing ends of the IPL standings and bookmakers are under no illusions about which way their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium will go on Monday.

The Knight Riders have already secured their spot in the playoffs with nine wins from 12 matches, while the Titans are likely to miss out on a top-four berth.

It has not all been bad for Gujarat this season, though, and last time out they put in one of the best performances of the year to beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

They finished on 231-3 in that match with openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill central to their success.

The pair posted a record-equalling opening stand of 210 as both made centuries and they could again impress in Gujarat.

It was only the third time this season that they have opened the batting together for the Titans and on the other two occasions they had first-wicket partnerships of 64 and 54 against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata's openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, meanwhile, put on just six runs between them before the fall of the first wicket against Mumbai Indians last time out.

Gujarat's bowling department is much weaker than Kolkata's and will likely let them down in this contest but when it comes to the highest opening partnership, there is a strong case to make for home talents Sudharsan and Gill.

