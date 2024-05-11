Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday



Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Rajasthan Royals to beat Chennai Super Kings

1pt Evs general

Virat Kohli to score over 32.5 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

2pts 5-6 bet365

Sunday's Indian Premier League predictions

There is a double-header to enjoy from the Indian Premier League on Sunday as the battle to make the playoffs intensifies and Rajasthan Royals can cement their place in the top four with victory over Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals have suffered back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, despite making 200 runs on each occasion, but they had won eight of their opening nine matches of the season.

Rajasthan have yet to face Chennai this season but they’ve won six of the last seven meetings with the Super Kings and they look a more reliable batting unit with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler setting the pace and skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag providing strong support.

Chennai have a patchy profile, having lost four of their last six matches including a 35-run demolition by Gujarat Titans last time out.

The second match sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru duel with Delhi Capitals and, with Virat Kohli seemingly seeing it like a beachball, the hosts strongly warrant favouritism.

RCB have won four on the spin to keep their playoff hopes alive and Kohli has played a pivotal part in their resurgence, posting totals of 51, 70 not out, 42 and 92 in those four successes.

The 35-year-old also has scores of 83 not out and 113 not out from his ten IPL appearances this season and he looks a strong bet to eclipse bet365’s total runs line of 32.5.

He has done so seven times in ten IPL appearances this term while his last two meetings with Delhi have seen him register a half-century on each occasion.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.