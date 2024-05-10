England Women vs Pakistan Women prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England Women vs Pakistan Women in Saturday's first T20 international at Edgbaston
Where to watch England Women vs Pakistan Women
BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Maia Bouchier top England Women runscorer
1pt 4-1 bet365
England Women vs Pakistan Women predictions
England Women piled up 213-5 – a T20 World Cup record total – in their last meeting with Pakistan in February 2023 and they are hot favourites to win Saturday's first T20 international at Edgbaston.
The three-match series is part of England's preparation for October's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, where spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn could play starring roles.
All three are in the top six of the ICC's T20 bowling rankings and England are unlikely to be troubled by a Pakistan batting unit who stumbled to 103-9 in 20 overs against an ECB Development XI on Thursday.
England were impressive 4-1 winners in March's T20 series in New Zealand, where Maia Bouchier played a couple of superb innings.
Bouchier made 71 off 47 balls and 91 from 56 in the third and fourth T20s and she is worth backing to strengthen her case for a top-order spot at the World Cup by top-scoring in Birmingham.
Published on 10 May 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 18:06, 10 May 2024
