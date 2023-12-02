West Indies v England ODI series predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England

West Indies v England predictions

Following their calamitous World Cup title defence in India, a new era begins for England's one-day international team when they take on West Indies in a three-match series starting in Antigua on Sunday.

Not only did England fail to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup but they finished in the lower half of the standings, sustaining six defeats in nine matches.

It was a horror show for Jos Buttler's men and while the ECB have stuck with the England skipper for now, there have been sweeping changes to the squad for this series with the Windies.

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt and Zak Crawley are set to come into the England line-up and it's important to remember this is a different side from the one which crumbled in India.

Conditions should also be more favourable than they were on the subcontinent, but England nonetheless look too short and it will take time for a reserve group of players to click.

The West Indies are also in a transitional phase after they failed to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup for the first time in their history, but they could sniff blood when England pay them a visit.

The Windies have claimed one-off wins against India and New Zealand on home soil since last August and are worth chancing at generous prices to win the first ODI.

Like England, the West Indies are trying to bring more youth into the side but captain Shai Hope should still lead by example with the bat.

Hope has struck nearly 5,000 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.4 and in his side's most recent series with India, he posted scores of 43 and 63 not out. He is worth a bet to be his side's top runscorer in the three-game series.

As for England's top series runscorer, punters should look no further than Crawley. He has emerged as an essential component of England's Test team and finished last summer's Ashes as his team's top runscorer with 480 runs at an average of 53.33.

