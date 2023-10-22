Pakistan v Afghanistan predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Pakistan v Afghanistan

After the high of beating reigning Cricket World Cup champions England in Delhi, Afghanistan were soon brought back down to earth by New Zealand on Wednesday.

Afghanistan were bowled out for just 139 – the second time they have been dismissed with more than 12 overs of their innings remaining in the tournament – as they suffered a 149-run humbling against the in-form Black Caps.

They will certainly have to bat better if they are to stun Pakistan in Chennai today and produce another shock result to revive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

Afghanistan are one of five sides who have won one and lost three of their opening matches, but Pakistan are slightly better placed, having won two of their quartet of group fixtures.

Babar Azam’s men have lost their last two, to India and Australia, but there have definitely been hints that when they get it right, they can be a decent side.

Some crucial drops and general poor fielding cost them dearly against the Aussies on Friday, when openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner put the game beyond them with a 259-run first-wicket stand for Australia.

But Pakistan battled back well after breaking that match-winning partnership, taking eight wickets for 104 runs thereafter, and they were going well in pursuit of their hefty target until scoreboard pressure told.

All of Pakistan’s top four batters have contributed at one time during the tournament, but Mohammad Rizwan has been a model of consistency.

Rizwan has compiled knocks of 68, 131 not out, 49 and 46 in the first four matches, and is averaging an astonishing 70.92 in ODIs this year.

That stellar run includes one century and seven fifties – he also scored 103 in a World Cup warm-up against New Zealand. A runs line of 31.5 looks well within his compass given his exceptional form in 2023.

