Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Stoinis could star for Super Giants
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's IPL matches
Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday
Best bets
Punjab Kings to beat Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday
2pts 11-10 general
Marcus Stoinis to hit most sixes for Lucknow vs Kolkata
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday
1pt 9-2 bet365
Sunday's IPL prediction
It is always dangerous to write off IPL powerhouses Chennai Super Kings but the defending champions have had an indifferent season and look vulnerable favourites on Sunday's trip to Punjab Kings.
Chennai have won five and lost five of their first ten matches under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the most recent of those defeats came against Punjab on Wednesday.
An accomplished all-round performance from Punjab secured a comfortable seven-wicket win at Chennai's MA Chidambaram base and the Super Kings have also suffered home and away defeats to Lucknow recently.
Punjab have a terrific record against CSK, winning the last five meetings between the teams, and they can extend that streak in Dharamshala, where Chennai are missing the injured Deepak Chahar and have fitness doubts over two more fast bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande.
Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are bidding to boost their playoff hopes in the second game of the day.
KKR rallied well in Friday's win at Mumbai Indians, where they dragged themselves to a matchwinning total of 169 despite Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell all being dismissed for single-figure scores.
Kolkata's powerful top order and well-balanced bowling attack should give them the edge over Lucknow but Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis looks a good bet to hit the most sixes for the hosts.
Stoinis scored a brilliant 124 not out in the win at Chennai on April 23, hitting six of LSG's ten sixes, and he struck two of their three maximums in this week's low-scoring home victory against Mumbai.
Published on 4 May 2024inIPL
Last updated 13:32, 4 May 2024
