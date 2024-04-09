Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Nandre Burger to take over 1.5 wickets

2pts 7-4 bet365

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans prediction

Rajasthan Royals have won their first four matches of the IPL season and they are 8-11 to make it five out of five by beating Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

The Titans have a strong record against the Royals, winning four of their five meetings including a seven-wicket victory in the 2022 final.

Gujarat lost a thriller against Chennai in last year's final but they have made a patchy start to 2024 under new captain Shubman Gill.

Injuries to Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller, two of their most aggressive batters, hindered the Titans in the weekend loss to Lucknow while Rajasthan's Jos Buttler (100 not out) and Sanju Samson (69) powered the Royals to a target of 184 against Bengaluru on Saturday.

Buttler's ton came after RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis had put on 125 for the first wicket in a rare show of resistance against Rajasthan's classy bowling attack this season.

South Africa paceman Nandre Burger bowled Glenn Maxwell for one on Saturday, having dismissed Mumbai stars Ishan Kishan and Tim David in his previous outing.

Burger has claimed 1-30, 2-29, 2-32 and 1-33 in his first four games, impressing fellow Rajasthan left-armer Trent Boult, and he should be backed to take two or more wickets against an unconvincing Gujarat batting unit.

