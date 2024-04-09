Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Wednesday's IPL match in Jaipur
Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday
Best bet
Nandre Burger to take over 1.5 wickets
2pts 7-4 bet365
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans prediction
Rajasthan Royals have won their first four matches of the IPL season and they are 8-11 to make it five out of five by beating Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
The Titans have a strong record against the Royals, winning four of their five meetings including a seven-wicket victory in the 2022 final.
Gujarat lost a thriller against Chennai in last year's final but they have made a patchy start to 2024 under new captain Shubman Gill.
Injuries to Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller, two of their most aggressive batters, hindered the Titans in the weekend loss to Lucknow while Rajasthan's Jos Buttler (100 not out) and Sanju Samson (69) powered the Royals to a target of 184 against Bengaluru on Saturday.
Buttler's ton came after RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis had put on 125 for the first wicket in a rare show of resistance against Rajasthan's classy bowling attack this season.
South Africa paceman Nandre Burger bowled Glenn Maxwell for one on Saturday, having dismissed Mumbai stars Ishan Kishan and Tim David in his previous outing.
Burger has claimed 1-30, 2-29, 2-32 and 1-33 in his first four games, impressing fellow Rajasthan left-armer Trent Boult, and he should be backed to take two or more wickets against an unconvincing Gujarat batting unit.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 14:01, 9 April 2024
- Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival