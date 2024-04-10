Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Mumbai Indians to hit more sixes

3pts 5-6 bet365

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are two of the IPL's most glitzy franchises but their early-season form has been far from sparkling.

Bengaluru have lost four of their first five matches, despite scores of 21, 77, 83 not out, 22 and 113 not out from star opener Virat Kohli, and Mumbai had suffered three straight defeats before Sunday's home victory over Delhi Capitals.

The Indians, under new captain Hardik Pandya, broke their duck in style as Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the final over of the innings to power them to a matchwinning total of 234-5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David and skipper Hardik had hit ten sixes between them before Shepherd added four maximums to the tally in his unbeaten 39 off ten balls.

The best bet for this clash Mumbai would appear to be backing Mumbai to clear the ropes more often than RCB, whose bowlers have conceded 50 sixes in their first five matches.

