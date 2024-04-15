Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and IPL betting tips: KKR to call the shots

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals is live on Sky Sports Cricket at 3pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals b est bet

Kolkata Knight Riders

2pts 4-5 general

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals prediction

Five wins from their opening six games has seen the Rajasthan Royals surge into 100-30 favouritism to win the 2024 IPL title.

The Royals were crowned the inaugural IPL kings in 2008 but that remains their only championship success.

Rajasthan could conceivably be heading to Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders with a perfect record as their sole defeat this season came in a final-ball thriller against the Gujarat Titans

It again promises to be close against KKR, who are only two points adrift of the early leaders having played one fewer game.

Kolkata have flattered to deceive since claiming a second IPL title in 2014, making the final only once since, in 2021.

The Knight Riders have looked a much more unified outfit this season, though, and a run of five matches at their Eden Gardens home, which began with a comprehensive win over Lucknow on Sunday, could give them a chance to stake their claim for top spot over the next couple of weeks.

Kolkata's top order, in particular, has looked in fine fettle and in five matches they have failed to score at a rate of at least ten runs per over just once.

England international Phil Salt led the way for KKR against Lucknow on Sunday but all of the home line-up have hit their straps at some point in the opening exchanges.

A welcome return to form for the IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc is another reason to be positive about KKR's prospects. The Aussie quick took just two wickets in his first four matches for Kolkata but snaffled three at the weekend and will be eager to make early inroads into a Royals outfit potentially again lacking England's white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, who missed their last game with a niggle.

Kolkata cut the Super Giants down to size at the weekend and could follow up by lording it over the Royals on Tuesday.

