Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:50 NewburyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:50 NewburyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Saturday's IPL fixture in Delhi

Travis Head has made a strong start to his Sunrisers Hyderabad career
Travis Head has made a strong start to his Sunrisers Hyderabad careerCredit: NOAH SEELAM

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts 4-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Image link

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  prediction

Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Titans for 89, the lowest total of the IPL season, on their way to a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

However, the Delhi bowlers may struggle to maintain those high standards when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Sunrisers have won four of their last five matches, posting the two highest scores in IPL history during that hot streak.

They smashed 277-3 in last month's home win over Mumbai Indians before breaking their own record in Monday's victory at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they piled up 287-3.

A comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai on April 5 was another statement of intent from Pat Cummins' Sunrisers, whose leading runscorers Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have awesome strike-rates of 199, 199 and 197 this season.

Delhi are missing the injured Mitchell Marsh, who took 4-27 and scored a quickfire 63 in this fixture last season.

The Capitals have won their last two games against Gujarat and Lucknow but in their previous two matches they had conceded 234-5 against Mumbai and 272-7 in a 106-run defeat to Kolkata, which should encourage Hyderabad's big hitters.  

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

James MiltonRacing Post Sport

Published on 19 April 2024inIPL

Last updated 16:23, 19 April 2024

iconCopy
more inIPL
more inBetting offers
more inIPL
more inBetting offers