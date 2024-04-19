Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Saturday's IPL fixture in Delhi
Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts 4-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction
Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Titans for 89, the lowest total of the IPL season, on their way to a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
However, the Delhi bowlers may struggle to maintain those high standards when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
The Sunrisers have won four of their last five matches, posting the two highest scores in IPL history during that hot streak.
They smashed 277-3 in last month's home win over Mumbai Indians before breaking their own record in Monday's victory at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they piled up 287-3.
A comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai on April 5 was another statement of intent from Pat Cummins' Sunrisers, whose leading runscorers Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have awesome strike-rates of 199, 199 and 197 this season.
Delhi are missing the injured Mitchell Marsh, who took 4-27 and scored a quickfire 63 in this fixture last season.
The Capitals have won their last two games against Gujarat and Lucknow but in their previous two matches they had conceded 234-5 against Mumbai and 272-7 in a 106-run defeat to Kolkata, which should encourage Hyderabad's big hitters.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 19 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 16:23, 19 April 2024
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and IPL betting tips
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and IPL betting tips
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday