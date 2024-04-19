Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2pts 4-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction

Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Titans for 89, the lowest total of the IPL season, on their way to a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

However, the Delhi bowlers may struggle to maintain those high standards when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Sunrisers have won four of their last five matches, posting the two highest scores in IPL history during that hot streak.

They smashed 277-3 in last month's home win over Mumbai Indians before breaking their own record in Monday's victory at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they piled up 287-3.

A comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai on April 5 was another statement of intent from Pat Cummins' Sunrisers, whose leading runscorers Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have awesome strike-rates of 199, 199 and 197 this season.

Delhi are missing the injured Mitchell Marsh, who took 4-27 and scored a quickfire 63 in this fixture last season.

The Capitals have won their last two games against Gujarat and Lucknow but in their previous two matches they had conceded 234-5 against Mumbai and 272-7 in a 106-run defeat to Kolkata, which should encourage Hyderabad's big hitters.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.