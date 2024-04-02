Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mitchell Starc top Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-taker

1pt 10-3 Betfair, Paddy Power

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders prediction

The Kolkata Knight Riders are one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in the IPL this season after recording two victories from their first two games.

KKR take on the Delhi Capitals at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam looking to keep tabs on the table-topping Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi lost their opening two games of the campaign before recording a comfortable 20-run success over the Chennai Super Kings last time out.

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions in December when Kolkata paid close to £2.5m for his services.

The Australian has failed to live up to that billing so far with two wicketless appearances in his first two games.

However, a player of his quality is unlikely to be kept down for long and this ground could be kind to the 34-year-old.

It is normally regarded as a spinner’s paradise, but nine of the 11 wickets taken in the first game at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium this season were taken by pace bowlers, suggesting a shift in how the pitch is playing.

Starc took 20 wickets in his last IPL campaign and should be able to stamp his authority on the tournament sooner rather than later so is worth backing to be Kolkata’s top wicket-taker in this fixture.

