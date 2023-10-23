Cricket World Cup: South Africa v Bangladesh predictions and betting tips

Where to watch South Africa v Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Tuesday

Best bets

South Africa to win the Cricket World Cup

2pts 9-2 BoyleSports

Heinrich Klaasen to hit most sixes in South Africa v Bangladesh

1pt 5-1 bet365

South Africa v Bangladesh predictions

South Africa have endured their fair share of heartache at Cricket World Cups.

From an infamous semi-final tie against Australia in 1999 which saw them go out on net-run-rate to a disastrous Duckworth-Lewis miscalculation on home soil four years later, World Cups have always promised more than they have delivered for the Proteas.

However, a shock defeat to the Netherlands aside, South Africa have been highly impressive in their first four matches at this year's edition in India, raising hopes that this could finally be their year.

The Proteas compiled a World Cup record 428-5 in an opening 102-run win over Sri Lanka and then thumped Australia by 134 runs. Defeat to the Dutch was an obvious disappointment but South Africa dusted themselves down to inflict England's heaviest defeat in ODIs (229 runs) on Saturday in a real statement of intent.

Victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan in their next two matches will put them on the brink of the semi-finals before they play New Zealand and tournament favourites India – and if any side can go toe to toe with the unbeaten hosts it looks to be the Proteas.

A fearsome pace attack is augmented by a batting unit performing at the peak of its powers right now – South Africa have plundered 1,345 runs in their four group matches – and it may take a very good side to stop them finally realising their dreams of becoming world champions.

The Proteas are long odds-on to make it four wins from five against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium, scene of their demolition of reigning champions England at the weekend.

So take a punt on Saturday's centurion Heinrich Klaasen hitting the most sixes in the match at 5-1.

Klaasen cleared the rope four times against England but lost the sixes battle to teammate Marco Jansen, who hit six. But it looks worth getting with Klaasen, who has registered 32 sixes in 14 ODI innings this year and seven at this year's World Cup, to be the Proteas' maximum man against the Tigers.

