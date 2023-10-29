Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Bangladesh predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Pakistan v Bangladesh

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 8.30am Tuesday

Best bet

Shaheen Shah Afridi top Pakistan wicket-taker

2pts 11-4 Betfair , Paddy Power

Pakistan v Bangladesh predictions

Pakistan's hopes of making the World Cup semi-finals are hanging by a thread after a narrow defeat to South Africa and they will be after a response when they face Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

The Men in Green were involved in a thrilling contest with the Proteas last time out, having lost by one wicket in Chennai.

Chasing 271, South Africa were on 250-8 at one stage in that came but Pakistan failed to follow through and have now lost four of their last six matches.

The campaign has featured more negatives than positives for Pakistan, who suffered an unlikely loss to Afghanistan and were humbled by rivals India.

But the fact they made their contest with South Africa competitive speaks volumes about the quality of their bowling attack and that will be key to their chances against Bangladesh, who were bowled out for only 142 by the Netherlands last time out.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a bright light for Pakistan, picking up 13 wickets and posting figures of 3-45 against South Africa.

And he looks a value bet to finish as Pakistan's top wicket-taker, something he has done in three of their six World Cup fixtures, having tied as top wicket-taker in one other.

