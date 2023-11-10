Cricket World Cup: India v Netherlands predictions and betting tips

Where to watch India v Netherlands

Virat Kohli to score 44 or more runs

India v Netherlands predictions

Cricket World Cup favourites India have been faultless in their title pursuit and the tournament hosts should complete a perfect group-stage campaign with victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's men have looked a class apart over the last six weeks and thumped second-placed South Africa by 243 runs last weekend in what many observers believe could be a dress rehearsal for next weekend's final in Ahmedabad.

So it would take a brave punter to back the Netherlands, who have lost six of their eight matches, to topple the Indians in Bangalore.

The Dutch won't be too downbeat if they become India's latest victims, however. They have won two games at a World Cup for the first time in their history and will relish the challenge of taking on the tournament's standout side.

One man they will need to keep tabs on is Virat Kohli, who has racked up 543 runs at an average of 108.6 at this year's World Cup.

Kohli marked his 35th birthday with a majestic century against South Africa last time out, which put him level with Sachin Tendulkar on a record 49 ODI hundreds.

The fervent home support will be willing on Kohli to chalk up a 50th ODI ton against the Dutch and, whether he achieves that feat or not, India's talisman is worth backing to score at least 44 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

England's disastrous World Cup title defence reaches its end on Saturday morning and they could go out with a whimper against Pakistan.

Pakistan have won their last two matches, against Bangladesh and New Zealand, while Jos Buttler have registered only two wins all tournament and have struggled to contain the better sides.

