Cricket World Cup: India v England and Netherlands v Bangladesh predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

India v England

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Sunday

Netherlands v Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 9.30am Saturday

Best bet

Jasprit Bumrah to take three or more wickets

1pt 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday and Sunday Cricket World Cup predictions

England's World Cup campaign is all but over following a humiliating defeat to Sri Lanka in Bangalore and things will not get any easier for Jos Buttler's men when they take on all-conquering hosts India in Lucknow.

Defending champions England began their World Cup defence with a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the start of the month and that was a sign of things to come.

They looked as though they could be back on track in a 137-run win over Bangladesh but any confidence restored by that victory was shattered in a 69-run loss to minnows Afghanistan.

England were then humiliated further by a 229-run thrashing against South Africa, who racked up 399 runs - the most England have ever allowed in a 50-over assignment.

There was minimal response from Buttler's side against Sri Lanka last time out either, as they lost by eight wickets, once again looking out of their depth in Indian conditions.

For the first time in their history, England have been bowled out in successive World Cup matches and that will be music to the ears of India, who have barely broken a sweat in their home tournament.

The hosts sit top of the standings with five wins from five matches, having already taken down Australia, bitter rivals Pakistan and New Zealand.

And one player who will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling against a disjointed England line-up is paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

All the talk coming into this year's tournament surrounded the match-winning spin bowlers on display but Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with 11 scalps to his name and he took eight wickets across two ODIs against England in July last year.

He looks overpriced to take three wickets as India bid to bring a mathematical end to England's World Cup title defence.

Aside from England, only two other nations have racked up four defeats at this year's ODI World Cup - Netherlands and Bangladesh - and the pair clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday morning.

There is unlikely to be much between the sides but those interested in player markets should keep an eye on Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede, who has racked up nine wickets in the tournament, including when dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis in defeat to Australia last time out.

