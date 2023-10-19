Cricket World Cup: Australia v Pakistan and Netherlands v Sri Lanka predictions and betting tips

Where to watch Australia v Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket, 9.30am Friday

Where to watch Netherlands v Sri Lanka

Sky Sports Cricket, 6am Saturday

Best bets

Mohammad Rizwan to score over 31.5 runs

2pts 5-6 bet365

Mohammad Rizwan top Pakistan runscorer

1pt 9-2 general

Sri Lanka to have higher opening partnership v Netherlands

2pts 4-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v Pakistan predictions

It was third time lucky for Australia at the 2023 Cricket World Cup as a fightback from their bowlers inspired a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

The Aussies were staring down the barrel of another defeat as Sri Lanka raced to 125 without loss, but a breakthrough from captain Pat Cummins stirred his side into action and wickets fell regularly as the Lankans were bowled out for a disappointing 209.

There were a few nervy moments for Australia in their chase, however, and they look uneasy odds-on favourites to beat Pakistan in Bangalore on Friday.

Pakistan were put firmly in their place by tournament hosts and favourites India last weekend, but they had recorded comfortable victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their previous outings and have talent running throughout their side.

Pakistan posted 286 in their opening win over the Dutch and then chased down 345 to beat Sri Lanka, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan weighing in with healthy contributions on both occasions.

A knock of 68 against the Dutch was followed by 131 not out in the win over Sri Lanka, and Rizwan was one of the only Pakistan batters to offer some resistance to India last weekend with a measured 49.

Two of Rizwan's three ODI centuries have come against Australia and, given his form in the tournament's early stages, the wicketkeeper-batsman can surpass a runs line of 31.5 in Bangalore.

He is 9-2 to top score for Pakistan and that may also be worth a small interest.

Netherlands v Sri Lanka predictions

The Netherlands conjured up a stunning 10-1 success over South Africa on Tuesday and the Dutch are 3-1 to follow up against Sri Lanka on Saturday morning.

The Dutch were excellent with the ball against South Africa, but they were also indebted to a counter-attacking 78 not out from captain Scott Edwards, who hauled his side from 82-5 in the first innings to post a competitive 245-8.

Had it not been for Edwards' intervention, the Dutch would likely not have improved on previous totals of 205 against Pakistan and 223 against New Zealand, which will give Sri Lanka cause for optimism.

The Lankans are the only side yet to win a match at the World Cup but they are 1-4 to set that record straight in Lucknow and have won all five of their previous ODI meetings with the Dutch.

Despite losing their first three matches, Sri Lanka have been competitive, especially with the bat.

They scored 326 in pursuit of 428-5 in their opener against South Africa and then posted 344-9 in defeat to Pakistan. And openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera shared a 125-run first-wicket stand before a collapse against Australia last time out.

So there are reasons for the Sri Lankans to be hopeful and if Nissanka and Perera can get going again, the 4-5 about Sri Lanka having the higher opening partnership looks more than reasonable.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.