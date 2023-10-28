Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Best bet

Afghanistan

1pt 11-8 general

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka predictions

Afghanistan have provided two of the tournament’s most memorable moments in beating England and Pakistan, and they are 11-8 to add Sri Lanka to their list of victims in India.

The Afghans were exceptional against Pakistan last time out, restricting a high-class batting unit to 282-7 in Chennai before chasing down their target for the loss of just two wickets to complete their highest successful run-chase in ODIs.

That will have given Afghanistan bags of belief that they can beat Sri Lanka and September’s meeting at the Asia Cup will also give them heart that they can pull off another upset.

Sri Lanka won that game by just two runs but while they batted out their 50 overs for a total of 291-8, Afghanistan had 12.2 overs to spare in their pursuit.

So if they can place slightly more value on their wicket and keep loose shots to a minimum, as they did against Pakistan, Afghanistan have the ability in their batting ranks to win in Pune.

