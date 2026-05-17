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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Play of the day
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Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle
Play of the day
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Redcar
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Ayr
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Yarmouth
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Exeter
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Plumpton
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Newcastle
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Wincanton
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Exeter
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newcastle
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Doncaster
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kelso
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Sandown
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Wetherby
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Catterick
Play of the day
Home
Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle
Play of the day
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Redcar
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Ayr
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Yarmouth
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Ayr
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day Yarmouth
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Exeter
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Plumpton
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Newcastle
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Wincanton
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Exeter
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newcastle
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Doncaster
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Play of the day
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kelso
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Sandown
Play of the day
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Wetherby
Play of the day
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
Play of the day
Richard Birch's play of the day at Catterick
Play of the day
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