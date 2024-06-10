What's on this week: Royal Ascot picture becomes clearer plus weekend races with illustrious honour rolls

Monday

The afternoon action comes from Lingfield and Carlisle, where promising Pontefract debut second Expensive Rose faces six rivals in the 7f fillies’ novice (3.50 ).

In Ireland, last year’s Perth Gold Cup winner Ballykeel is one of two runners in the feature Connacht National (5.48 ) at Roscommon for Gordon Elliott. The evening Flat action takes place at Pontefract and Windsor.

Entries for Saturday’s racing, including the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown, will be revealed at lunchtime, while members can read the lowdown on Karl Burke's Royal Ascot squad from 6pm or in Tuesday's newspaper.

Tuesday

There is action across both codes as Southwell stages a jumps meeting and Salisbury hosts its fourth raceday of the season. There is royal interest in the 7f novice (4.07 ) at Salisbury as the Andrew Balding-trained Drumstick makes his second start for the King and Queen. Wetherby stages the sole evening meeting on the Flat.

Off the course, entries are made for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot next month. At 6pm, Pricewise completes his ante-post portfolio by looking at the Wokingham – also available to read in Wednesday's newspaper.

Wednesday

It's a big day on the Royal Ascot front with confirmations for the Queen Anne, King Charles III Stakes and St James’s Palace on the opening day of the meeting, plus entries for the remaining day one races, including the Coventry Stakes.

Inspiral: among the Queen Anne entries but also has the option of the Prince of Wales's Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are four Flat meetings at Yarmouth, Limerick, Kempton and Hamilton. Jumps action comes from Fontwell.

Cheveley Park Stud's Chris Richardson features in our Bloodstock Big Read, discussing Ulysses, Royal Ascot and more. Members can read the piece on Wednesday lunchtime or in Thursday's newspaper.

Thursday

Royal Ascot's day two card will become clearer when confirmations for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Duke of Cambridge Stakes and Royal Hunt Cup are revealed. Entries for the undercard, including the Queen Mary and Queen's Vase, will also be announced.

The Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes (5.55 ) is the feature event at Leopardstown. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Mountain Bear is the highest-rated entry and is expected to come on considerably from his reappearance seventh in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. His trainer Aidan O'Brien has not won the race since striking with Dick Whittington in 2016.

There is an interesting seven-race card at Newbury and a future star could be unearthed in the 6½f novice (2.20 ). In the last decade the race has been won by subsequent top-level scorers Expert Eye and Mysterious Night, while last year Iberian made a winning debut before landing the Group 2 Champagne Stakes.

The mile fillies' novice (3.25 ) could also be informative as some well-bred fillies from powerful yards are entered.

Meetings also take place at Yarmouth and Nottingham in the afternoon and Musselburgh and Worcester in the evening.

Friday

The next set of Royal Ascot confirmations and entries for day three, including the feature Gold Cup, will be revealed at lunchtime.

The Group 3 Munster Oaks (7.08 ) is the race of the day at Cork. Aidan O'Brien has a host of three-year-olds entered, including Cheshire Oaks second Port Fairy and Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth Buttons.

York: stages racing on Friday and Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

There will be plenty of punting opportunities at Group 1 tracks with Goodwood, York and Sandown hosting fixtures.

Racing on the Roodee is never to be missed and a six-race card at Chester should provide the usual thrills, while jump racing fans can look to Market Rasen and Newton Abbot. There is also a Flat meeting at Fairyhouse.

Saturday

The Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown will be worth a watch given it has produced Nunthorpe winners in Margot Did and Battaash since first being run in 2005. It is one of seven races televised across the meetings on ITV4.

Without A Fight: won the Grand Cup at York in 2022 before landing the Melbourne Cup last year Credit: John Grossick

Ebor and international clues could be on offer in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes at York. In 2022 the race was won by Without A Fight, who bolted up in last year's Melbourne Cup, while last year's scorer Quickthorn went on to land the Goodwood Cup.

There's more action at Chester, plus cards at Bath and Leicester on the Flat and Uttoxeter, Hexham and Downpatrick over jumps.

Off the course, confirmations are made for the fourth day of Royal Ascot, when the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup are the highlights.

Sunday

The day one declarations for Royal Ascot on Tuesday will be revealed at 10am – keep your eyes peeled on our X account and website for the final fields.

There is more Sky Bet Sunday Series action, with ITV4 televising Thirsk's seven-race card that begins at 3.45. There is racing from Doncaster and Salisbury, while in Ireland there is jumps action again at Downpatrick and Gowran stages a Flat fixture.

The biggest meeting is at Chantilly, which hosts the Prix de Diane. Treve, Laurens, Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen feature on the honour roll since 2013.

Premier meetings

Saturday: Sandown and York

Sunday: Thirsk

