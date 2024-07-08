What's on this week: Group 1 action at the July meeting, Grand Prix de Paris and a major trophy tilt for England

Monday

Entries for the Group 2 bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket will be revealed along with any scratchings for the bet365 Bunbury Cup and My Pension Expert July Cup Stakes on the same Saturday card.

On the track, Patrick Mullins makes the journey to Worcester to ride his father Willie's first runner at the course — Fine Margin . Mullins could emulate his achievements at Doncaster, Ffos Las, Fontwell, Ludlow, Perth and Warwick by riding a winner from his sole mount at a British venue should Fine Margin oblige in the 2m4f novice hurdle (3.10 ).

Struth is rated 1lb lower than when beaten a neck by subsequent Northumberland Plate hero Onesmoothoperator at Newcastle on his final start last season and is well fancied for Ayr's 1m5f handicap (4.05 ).

Sustained made a successful debut at Wolverhampton and attempts to defy a penalty at the same track in the opening 1m½f novice (4.45 ). Rockstown Girl returns to Roscommon for the first time since winning a bumper at the track by six lengths in July 2022, while Havana Prince bids to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick in Ripon's mile handicap (7.25 ).

Tuesday

Richard Dunwoody is the first subject of the returning series 'The Horses Who Made Me' as the legendary rider talks Chris Cook through the key horses in his career in Tuesday's Racing Post newspaper.

Entries for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap along with three Group 2s at York's Ebor meeting next month will be revealed. Potential participants for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes and Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup will be unveiled, as will entries for the September's Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The latest acceptors for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and the major races at Glorious Goodwood such as the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Coral Stewards' Cup will also be revealed as well as declarations for the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday.

Royal Ascot winner Doha will attempt to follow up her Kensington Palace Stakes win in Pontefract's Listed mile event, which also features last year's winner of the same race at the royal meeting — Villanova Queen .

Doha (grey): Royal Ascot winner runs at Pontefract Credit: Patrick McCann

Uncle Dick provided apprentice Oliver Carmichael with his first winner last Tuesday at Brighton and the six-time course winner aims to follow up under the 18-year-old at the same track in the 1m2f handicap (6.55 ).

Get Up Mush returns to the scene of last month's successful chasing debut at Uttoxeter, where he bids to defy a 5lb higher mark in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (5.35 ). All Agleam 's only win in nine starts came over seven furlongs at Lingfield and he returns to that track and trip (3.25 ). Tramore's seven-race card is the first Flat action in Ireland of the week.

Wednesday

Tom Segal's ante-post Pricewise tip for King George and key quotes for the Group 1 summer highlight feature in Wednesday's Racing Post. Final declarations for Friday's Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket will be revealed.

Roger Varian won the Darley Irish EBF Stanerra Stakes (6.30 ) for owner Koji Maeda in 2021 with Believe In Love and the same connections could be represented by Divine Jewel in the Fairyhouse Group 3.

Mighty Bandit has yet to win in four starts for Warren Greatrex since being bought for €420,000 at Andy and Gemma Brown's Caldwell Construction dispersal sale and could aim for a change in fortune in Kempton's £40,000 novice event (6.10 ).

Sea Of Diamonds has a valuable sales race at York's Ebor meeting as one of a few eyecatching long-term entries but her sole potential engagement of the week is at Lingfield, where she could attempt to follow up (4.00 ) her successful Redcar debut.

Accrual could back up wins at Bath and Wolverhampton and complete a hat-trick in the 5f handicap (4.10 ) at Yarmouth. Topweight Red Force One may go for a four-timer in Catterick's 2m handicap (4.20 )

England: take on the Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi-final Credit: Carl Recine

The evening Flat card at Ffos Las completes the day's racing on a huge day for sport with England taking on the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final at 8pm.

Thursday

Final declarations for Saturday's July Cup will be revealed before the three-day affair at Newmarket begins, with ladies' day headlined by the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ).

The Premier meeting will also feature the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ), in which Royal Ascot winners Rashabar and Ain't Nobody are entered. Group 1 winner Ancient Wisdom could drop back to Group 3 company for the opening Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50 ), one of four live races to be shown on ITV.

Ancient Wisdom: entered at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal is another who could return to Group 3 company in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes (6.15 ) at Leopardstown, having finished tenth in the 1,000 Guineas for Richard Fahey when last seen.

Jack Channon could send Sixties Chic up north to Carlisle (3.20 ) for a hat-trick bid following victories at Windsor and Newbury. Doncaster, Newbury and Epsom are the day's other Flat fixtures.

Friday

The Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ) could feature a clash between Royal Ascot heroines Porta Fortuna and Running Lion . The Group 1 highlight of the second day of the July meeting is one of four live races to be shown from the meeting on ITV with two races from York, including the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes (2.40 ).

Porta Fortuna (green cap): could bid for a third Group 1 win Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kibeggan's Listed Midlands National (7.55 ) is the headline jumps event of the day, with the first three home from the Mayo National — Duffle Coat, Salvador Ziggy and Frontal Assault — among trainer Gordon Elliott's eight entries.

Ascot, Chepstow and Chester also host Flat fixtures.

Saturday

The July Cup (4.35 ) is the feature of Newmarket's three-day festival and Vandeek could bid to avenge his Sandy Lane Stakes defeat to subsequent Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin . Vandeek, who lost his four-race unbeaten record when third behind Inisherin on his reappearance at Haydock, was forced to miss Royal Ascot due to an abnormal blood count.

Further Group 1 action comes from France and Longchamp, with the Parisian track staging the Grand Prix de Paris at its traditional Bastille Day meeting.

York shares Premier meeting status billing with Newmarket, with the £200,000 John Smith's Cup (3.10 ) one of ten live races to be shown on ITV. Ascot's Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes (2.20) is the only race to be shown on terrestrial television away from the July course and the Knavesmire.

A Listed 7f contest (6.05) headlines Chester's six-race card and there are also Flat fixtures at Hamilton, Navan and Salisbury. Wexford is the sole jumps fixture in Britain and Ireland.

Sunday

A fundraising event to support Graham Lee in his recovery and rehabilitation from life-changing injuries sustained in a fall last November will run from 3pm at Sharp Hill Farm in Middleham. The Wimbledon Men's Singles final will be shown on a big screen during the afternoon before the Euro 2024 final at 8pm.

With no Flat racing in Britain or Ireland, attention will be on Chantilly's high-quality nine-race card. All but four of the 37 entries in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin are trained in Britain or Ireland and there are a couple of Group 3s and a Listed event that accompany the feature event.

Jump racing returns in Britain after a short break with meetings at Perth and Stratford.

Premier meetings

Thursday

Newmarket

Friday

Newmarket

Saturday

Newmarket

York

Read these next:

'It was pandemonium!' - joy as Margot becomes the fifth generation of Scudamores to ride a winner

A horse to take from the Eclipse, a sprinter to forgive and a future top-level winner? Three things we learned this week

David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.