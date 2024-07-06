Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
David Jenningstoday
15:35 Sandown
premium

At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly, because this wasn't pretty at all

Ryan Moore: "I wasn't happy but he found enough to get him done"
City Of Troy: had to work hard to win the Coral-Eclipse under Ryan MooreCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Well, he won, but that is where the compliments end. 

The problem with a horse like City Of Troy is that winning is not good enough. Even John Magnier admitted as much afterwards, telling us the underwhelming performance was "not what we were expecting." Ryan Moore then proceeded to say something I never thought he would say about any horse, ever. 

"Beforehand, I thought he would probably beat them ten lengths, to be honest with you," Moore said, before adding: "I wouldn't be surprised if he does that next time." It is the first time his tongue has lost the run of itself. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inDavid Jennings

Last updated

iconCopy
more inDavid Jennings
more inBetting offers
more inDavid Jennings
more inBetting offers