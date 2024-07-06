At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly, because this wasn't pretty at all

Well, he won , but that is where the compliments end.

The problem with a horse like City Of Troy is that winning is not good enough. Even John Magnier admitted as much afterwards, telling us the underwhelming performance was "not what we were expecting." Ryan Moore then proceeded to say something I never thought he would say about any horse, ever.

"Beforehand, I thought he would probably beat them ten lengths, to be honest with you," Moore said, before adding: "I wouldn't be surprised if he does that next time." It is the first time his tongue has lost the run of itself.