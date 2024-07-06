- More
At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly, because this wasn't pretty at all
Well, he won, but that is where the compliments end.
The problem with a horse like City Of Troy is that winning is not good enough. Even John Magnier admitted as much afterwards, telling us the underwhelming performance was "not what we were expecting." Ryan Moore then proceeded to say something I never thought he would say about any horse, ever.
"Beforehand, I thought he would probably beat them ten lengths, to be honest with you," Moore said, before adding: "I wouldn't be surprised if he does that next time." It is the first time his tongue has lost the run of itself.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality
- It's a far cry from Cheltenham as Royal Ascot's top contests expose sorry state of Irish Flat racing
- John Gosden could be prime minister - and he's ready to deliver on his manifesto at Royal Ascot at a whopping 16-1
- Popularity is plummeting and crowds are collapsing - but there's a truly glorious anomaly in the west of Ireland
- Let's stop copying other nations' ideas and come up with our own - how about a trials weekend at Epsom?
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality
- It's a far cry from Cheltenham as Royal Ascot's top contests expose sorry state of Irish Flat racing
- John Gosden could be prime minister - and he's ready to deliver on his manifesto at Royal Ascot at a whopping 16-1
- Popularity is plummeting and crowds are collapsing - but there's a truly glorious anomaly in the west of Ireland
- Let's stop copying other nations' ideas and come up with our own - how about a trials weekend at Epsom?