'It was pandemonium!' - joy as Margot becomes the fifth generation of Scudamores to ride a winner

Forget the Euros. It was a narrow victory at Nottingham that had one household jumping for joy on Saturday evening as Margot Scudamore rode her first winner.

A couple of hours before England's penalty shootout success she became the fifth generation of a famous family to win a race, although neither those watching nor the jockey herself actually thought her mount Liberated Lad had held on in the amateur riders' handicap . The verdict was a nose over Just Hiss.

Father Tom Scudamore said on Sunday: "I couldn't go last night and the Nottingham camera angle did me like it did for those working on TV.

"My initial reaction was that she'd just been chinned, but when they showed a different angle it was clear she'd held on. And it was pandemonium!

"I watched it with my wife and mother-in-law and we took the roof off. It was fantastic. It was certainly more exciting than the football, although there's plenty you can say that about at the moment!"

Margot Scudamore, 17, admitted on Sunday: "I thought I'd got beaten, I thought the other horse had got up. It was a nice surprise when they called my number out.

"As for a celebration, it was quite quiet last night but I think tonight will make up for it!"

Tom Scudamore was a Grade 1-winning jump jockey and the son of eight-time champion Peter. His father in turn was Michael, who won the Grand National on Oxo and was the son of Geoff, a distinguished amateur jockey before the war.

But Margot Scudamore hopes to make her mark on the Flat.

She said: "I'm at Hartpury College at the moment and really enjoying it. I'll see that through but I want to be a Flat jockey and I'll become an apprentice at some point in the future."

Her proud father added: "She rides out the whole time, for Richard Hannon, Ben Brookhouse, David Pipe and Nigel Hawke depending on where she is in the country.

"She'd like to ride on the Flat. She's not very big and her weight is good. Provided she carries on the upward trajectory, then there's no reason why she shouldn't.

"She's in a fortunate position but she completely understands that and she works very hard. Carl Llewellyn is her jockey coach and he's been fantastic too. She's had a lot of help along the way and she makes the most of it."

Tom Scudamore, who retired from race-riding last year, added: "It's funny how things go full circle. When I first started riding, I used to speak to grandad more than dad because he was quite a hard taskmaster.

"Now history is repeating itself as I say things to Margot my father would have said to me, while her grandfather is like a baby kitten when she asks him any questions!"

