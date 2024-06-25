Tickets now available for Graham Lee fundraising event in Middleham on July 14

Racing fans keen to support Graham Lee in his recovery and rehabilitation from life-changing injuries sustained in a fall last November are being invited to attend an afternoon party filled with entertainment and activities in Middleham next month.

Adults and children will have plenty to enjoy at Sharp Hill Farm on Sunday, July 14, when among the attractions will be two live bands, a DJ and a big screen showing the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final and then the final of the European Football Championship.

Lee, whose riding achievements over jumps and then on the Flat included victories in the Grand National and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, suffered an unstable cervical fracture in a Newcastle accident that caused damage to his spinal cord.

Graham Lee became a Grand National winner aboard Amberleigh House 20 years ago Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Lee's former weighing room colleague Richie McGrath has been among those organising the event, which will run from 3pm until late.

He said: "We have put together a fun afternoon for all that will help to support Graham in his ongoing recovery and rehabilitation. Graham hopes everyone has a great time and, knowing how much there will be for people to do, we're confident it's going to be a big success."

Those who head to Sharp Hill Farm will be able to enjoy food sponsored by the Tunstall Meat Company, a bar, rodeo bull, bouncy castle, face painting and much more, including hobby horse and penalty shootout competitions.

Doors will open at 3pm, with the event continuing until late in the day. Entrance costs £25 for adults and £15 for children, with free entrance for those aged under five. Tickets can be bought online by searching for events on July 14 at horseevents.co.uk.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content