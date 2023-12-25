What's on this week: Grade 1s galore as Kempton's King George meeting precedes top-class Irish action

Monday

Racing takes a pause to celebrate Christmas Day ahead of a huge festive period of top-class jumps action.

Tuesday

Gear up for one of the best and busiest days of the year, Boxing Day. Kempton is the obvious first place to look with the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30) one of the highlights of the whole season. The race looks feverishly competitive once again with the outstanding two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho looking to steal the crown away from defending champion Bravemansgame. Shishkin also features.

The star name across the 77 races in Britain and Ireland comes 35 minutes earlier as Constitution Hill makes his seasonal return in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55). The race-fit and progressive Rubaud is in opposition, while Hermes Allen, Giovinco and fascinating French raider Il Est Francais take each other on in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (1.20).

There is racing, and Grade 1 action, on Boxing Day at Aintree for the first time with mounts for brothers James (Jango Baie) and Sean Bowen (Farren Glory) vying for favouritism in the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05).

Four-time top-level winner Facile Vega looks to make it five in the Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20) at Leopardstown, while the Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle (1.10) will be a major pointer for the Triumph Hurdle. Lossiemouth won both races last season.

The William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.35) is Wetherby's sole race on ITV's coverage with the classy Does He Know topping the weights. Meanwhile the Pallinc Lincolnshire National (2.57) headlines Market Rasen's card and there is a 2m7f Grade 2 novice hurdle (1.33) on Limerick's card.

There is also domestic action across the country at Sedgefield, Fontwell, Wincanton and Wolverhampton. Frankie Dettori is also in action at Santa Anita, taking rides in the three Grade 1 races in California.

Declarations for the second day at Kempton, Chepstow's Welsh Grand National meeting and the Irish action at Leopardstown and Limerick will be made by 10am, while entries for Newbury's Challow Novices' Hurdle card will be available after midday.

Wednesday

No race epitomises winter jump racing more than the Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50) and the rain is set to hammer Chepstow all day for the stamina-sapping test. Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan teamed up to land the Coral Gold Cup with Datsalrightgino earlier this month and bid for a huge double with Super Survivor. Elsewhere, Triumph favourite Burdett Road is in action in the Grade 2 Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10).

Leopardstown's Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (1.45 ) has lived up to its name in recent years with Sizing John, Mighty Potter and Facile Vega among recent winners. Unbeaten pair Down Memory Lane and Daddy Long Legs look to follow in their path. Elsewhere, Captain Guinness looks to hold off four Willie Mullins challengers in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (1.10 ).

Captain Guinness: entered at Leopardstown on Wednesday Credit: Caroline Norris

Day two of the King George meeting at Kempton has a different feel to it with the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase (2.30), the centrepiece of the card, changed from a conditions race to a handicap. Editeur Du Gite heads the weights. The Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (1.55) is also up for grabs.

There is also action at Limerick, Wetherby and Wolverhampton.

Thursday

The top-class action continues at Leopardstown, where the Savills Chase (2.25) promises to be one of the most intriguing races of the week with Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs looking to exact revenge on Fastorslow after two defeats.

Home By The Lee looks to repeat his victory in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle (1.50) in a race set to have a major influence on the Stayers' Hurdle market, while Fact To File and Threecardbrag are potential runners in the 2m5½f beginners' chase (1.15 ).

Limerick also gets in on the elite-level action where Gaelic Warrior looks to fittingly win the Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase (2.05) for the same connections as the popular champion hurdler.

Racing in Britain takes place at Leicester, Catterick and Newcastle.

Friday

Ireland's all-conquering State Man has not lost on home soil since falling on debut at Leopardstown on Boxing Day 2021 and looks to make it back-to-back wins in the Matheson Hurdle (2.20 ) to take his top-level tally to seven.

State Man: set to contest the Matheson Hurdle on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Neville Hotels Novice Chase (1.45) also features on the card with Corbetts Cross, Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter among the entries, while leading Cheltenham Festival fancy Brighterdaysahead leads the line-up for the BeattheBank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle (1.10).

Limerick races again, while Doncaster's seven-race fixture is headlined by the Listed KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (2.15), in which Zambella and Limerick Lace could be set for an interesting Anglo-Irish clash. Kelso and Southwell also race.

Saturday

Racing in Ireland pauses after the bumper festive period but the good action keeps coming as Newbury hosts the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle (3.00), a race that Paul Nicholls has won for the last three years.

Stage Star, Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen have all been successful for the 14-time champion trainer, who could run Weatherbys Champion Bumper third Captain Teague, while the hugely exciting Willmount could line up for Nicky Henderson.

Four Newbury handicaps also feature in the coverage on ITV4, alongside the 3m4½f Betfred Last Fling Handicap Chase (1.25) at Haydock and two races at Taunton, where the Listed Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2.10) is the highlight.

A seven-race all-weather card at Wolverhampton brings the day to a close.

Declarations will be made for Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting, featuring the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle and the £100,000 Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase, as well as the New Year's Day Chase at Tramore, which has been won by Gold Cup winners Al Boum Photo and Minella Indo for the last five seasons.

Sunday

Punters can enjoy offerings at Warwick, which is usually very well attended, Uttoxeter and an all-weather card at Lingfield, featuring the Listed Quebec Stakes, as the year draws to an end.

