What's on this week: get set for a fabulous five days at Royal Ascot

Monday

Royal Ascot week kicks off with a quality card just a few miles away from the Berkshire track at Windsor. There will be an extra buzz in the air for its typical Monday evening fixture which is headlined by a 6f handicap (7.00). It is also a qualifier for its sprint series final later in the summer.

Flat action also takes place at Carlisle, Gowran Park and Chepstow, while Kilbeggan's card features the Galway Plate trial (7.45).

On Monday evening it is also the Goffs London Sale, a key date in the bloodstock world with owners getting the opportunity to buy Royal Ascot runners on the eve of the meeting.

Tuesday

Racing's most lavish fixture gets under way in phenomenal fashion with three Group 1s on the card on day one at Royal Ascot. The Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) is a brilliant way to kick off the 35 races and features a strong French challenge this season, headed by Facteur Cheval and Big Rock.

Top two-year-olds feature next in the Coventry Stakes (3.05) before it is the turn of the speedsters in the King Charles III Stakes (3.45) where Big Evs is likely to prove popular. The day's highlight is the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25), which is headlined by a 2,000 Guineas rematch between Notable Speech and Rosallion, although Henry Longfellow and top French raiders Metropolitan and Darlinghurst ensure it is far from a two-horse race.

Jumping returns to Britain on Tuesday with a decent card at Stratford while action also comes from Catterick, Beverley and Brighton.

Wednesday

The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25) is the focus on day two of Royal Ascot with last season's Derby hero Auguste Rodin the main attraction. He seeks revenge on White Birch, who is chasing a four-timer, while classy mare Inspiral adds further intrigue after being aimed at this rather than the Queen Anne.

Elsewhere, the Queen's Vase (3.05) on the card is usually an excellent guide to the St Leger, while the Queen Mary (2.30) is the first two-year-old race for fillies of the week. The Royal Hunt Cup (5.05) also features as one of the week's big betting handicaps.

Racing also takes place at Hamilton and Worcester in the afternoon and Nottingham and Ripon in the evening.

Thursday

It is Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot and the Gold Cup (4.25) is very much the centre of attention on the track. Kyprios will be a banker of the meeting for many as he bids to join some of the great stayers in winning this race for the second time. He missed the race 12 months ago and is bidding to become the first since Kayf Tara to reclaim the prize.

Exciting talent Diamond Rain looks to extend her unbeaten record in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45), while the Norfolk Stakes (2.30) is another Group 2 contest on the card.

A busy day also features racing from Ripon, Chelmsford, Leopardstown, Wolverhampton and Lingfield.

Friday

A fantastic Friday at Royal Ascot features two Group 1 races, including the Coronation Stakes (3.45) in which Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien have another hot favourite in Opera Singer.

Top three-year-old sprinters head to post for the Commonwealth Cup (3.05), including last season's ace juvenile Vandeek and impressive Newbury winner Elite Status. O'Brien will also be strongly represented in the King Edward VII Stakes (5.40).

The Summer Plate Trial (3.55) is the pick of the action over jumps at Market Rasen, while Flat racing takes place at Redcar, Goodwood and Newmarket.

Saturday

The Royal Ascot action concludes with the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45) the focus. Consistent sprinter Kinross tops the ante-post betting, but the improving Mill Stream and Shartash provide stiff opposition.

Some familiar names are set to go to post in the Hardwicke Stakes (3.05), including last year's St Leger winner Continuous and Emily Upjohn. Finding the Wokingham (5.05) winner is one of the great thrills of Royal Ascot and it looks as difficult as ever this weekend.

Away from Ascot, it is Ulster Derby day at Down Royal and good afternoon action comes from Newmarket, Limerick and Redcar, while the evening's entertainment comes from Ayr, Lingfield and Haydock.

Sunday

Pontefract is the place to look on Sunday with a Listed 1m4f fillies' stakes the main race (3.00). The likes of Antonia De Vega and Brown Panther are among former winners.

Jumps action comes from Hexham, in addition to Flat racing from Ffos Las.

