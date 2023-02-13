What's on this week: D-day for Shishkin as connections eye step up in trip

Monday

Chris Gordon enjoyed a big double at Newbury on Saturday, headlined by Aucunrisque's win in the Betfair Hurdle, and saddles Lord Baddesley in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase () at Plumpton, which is the feature on the Sussex track's six-race card.

There are also six races at Catterick, which has attracted just 32 runners, while an all-weather fixture from Wolverhampton completes the action in the evening.

Tuesday

Stuart Crawford has a fine 28 per-cent record at Ayr this season and sends three runners to the Scottish track – Poppy Rose (), Langdale Lane () and Champ De Gane () all holding claims for the Northern Irish trainer.

There is also a jumps card at Lingfield, while there is a seven-race all-weather meeting at Newcastle.

Wednesday

Kinondo Kwetu has been a winning machine and could bid for a remarkable seven-timer in the 2m5½f novice chase () on Wetherby's seven-race card.

There is also a seven-race jumps fixture at Hereford, while all-weather fixtures from Dundalk in the afternoon and Kempton in the evening complete the day's action.

Thursday

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle favourite Hiddenvalley Lake could put the finishing touches to his Cheltenham preparations in the Grade 3 novice hurdle () at Clonmel.

Hiddenvalley Lake: Albert Bartlett fancy could return this week Credit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

There is also Graded action at Sandown with the Jane Seymour Novices' Hurdle (), which could feature Challow Hurdle second You Wear It Well, while the fixture also stages the Royal Artillery Gold Cup ().

Leicester and Newcastle are set to race over jumps, while there is an evening all-weather fixture at Chelmsford.

Friday

The consistent Ben Buie has won three of her last four starts and may bid to back up her course success last time in the 2m5f handicap chase () at Fakenham.

Kelso stages a seven-race card, with a classy handicap chase at , while there is an all-weather afternoon meeting at Lingfield. The evening action comes from Southwell.

Saturday

It could be a big day for Shishkin, with the star chaser set to try 2m5f for the first time in the Betfair Ascot Chase (), having finished a distant third in the Tingle Creek Chase on his return. His rivals may include last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies and the progressive Pic D'Orhy.

Shishkin: could step up to 2m5f for the first time on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1.50) also features on Ascot's classy card, while the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton (3.12) could unearth a Champion Hurdle hope.

The other quality action in Britain comes from Haydock, where Bristol De Mai could bid for back-to-back wins in the Grand National Trial (), while that card also features two Grade 2s – the Rendlesham Hurdle (2.05) and Prestige Novices' Hurdle (4.25).

There are also two British all-weather cards at Lingfield in the afternoon and a twilight fixture at Newcastle.

Sunday

There are two jumps fixtures in Britain at Newbury and Musselburgh, but the quality action comes from Punchestown, which stages the Grand National Trial (2.10).

Previous winner Death Duty is among the entries, but could face stiff opposition from Thyestes Chase third Pencilfulloflead.

