What's on this week: Cheltenham Festival fields become clearer, Guineas entries out and quality prospects are set to appear

Monday

With eight days to go until the start of the Cheltenham Festival, the fate of the meeting's star horse Constitution Hill is expected to be revealed. Six days on from his disappointing Kempton gallop, a blood test is set to reveal whether he can defend his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown on March 12.

There's quality action at Leopardstown to start the week, including the 2m1f beginners' chase (4.30) in which Aspire Tower – runner-up in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle – takes on the talented Horantzau D'Airy.

There is also afternoon jumps action at Southwell and Plumpton, with Wolverhampton racing in the evening.

Tuesday

The Flat season is fast approaching and entries for the Qipco 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas will be released. Dazzling juvenile City Of Troy will dominate the talk in the colts' Classic, while his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Opera Singer heads the market for the fillies' equivalent.

Around lunchtime any horses dropping out of contention for the Randox Grand National on April 13 will be revealed at the latest acceptance stage.

All eyes at Lingfield will be on the Dan Skelton-trained Major Fortune, who will bid for a fifth consecutive victory in the 2m7f handicap hurdle (4.02). Newcastle and Thurles complete a trio of jumps cards with Southwell offering the evening's entertainment.

Wednesday

Excitement builds for the Cheltenham Festival as confirmations are revealed for the seven races on the opening afternoon. Added intrigue will come if any horses are supplemented for the four Grade 1 races – Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Arkle, Champion Hurdle and Mares' Hurdle.

Cheltenham is not the only big jumps festival in March with Fairyhouse's Irish Grand National meeting also on the horizon. Entries for the feature race are out on Wednesday, as well as the newly named Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle and Gold Cup, a 2m4f novice contest which boasts Galopin Des Champs on its roll of honour.

A £150,000 sales buy, and half-brother to Fury Road, Worldwide Fury could make his debut under rules for David Pipe in the 2m1½f bumper (4.30) at Fontwell. Action also comes from Catterick and Kempton.

Thursday

Wednesday's fields for the Cheltenham Festival will be whittled down with confirmations revealed for races such as the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase, while any supplementary entries will also be made known.

There's Listed all-weather action at Lingfield with the Betmgm Spring Cup (3.20), in which four-time winner Chic Colombine and Group 3 winner Orne are among the potential runners.

The likes of Enable and Stradivarius appeared at Newcastle in the early days of their careers and the mile novice stakes (6.00) could feature some high-potential youngsters with debut winners Imperial Sovereign, Las Ramblas and Kalpana entered.

Three jumps cards come from Wincanton, Carlisle and Clonmel.

Friday

Goshen could restart his chasing career at Exeter as he holds an entry in the 2m1½f novice handicap chase (3.10). The Gary Moore-trained runner was beaten a total of 88 lengths on his two tries over fences last season.

It is the latest confirmation stage at the Cheltenham Festival with fields for Thursday's cards put in the spotlight.

Racing also takes place at Newcastle and Ayr.

Goshen: could restart his chasing career at Exeter on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Saturday

Sandown's Betfair Imperial Cup (2.25) is typically the pre-Cheltenham warm-up with the iconic handicap the focus of the Premier racing card. The meeting also features the EBF Final (1.50), one of the big novice handicaps of the season, as well as a Listed mares' bumper.

ITV4 are also broadcasting two races from Wolverhampton, the Listed BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (2.40) and BetMGM Lincoln Trial (3.15).

There's also jumps action at Ayr, Hereford and Gowran Park, while Chelmsford provides the evening's fare.

Cheltenham Festival Friday is the focus at the final confirmation stage. It is the last chance for a runner to feature in the Boodles-sponsored Gold Cup, with supplementary entries closing at 12pm.

Sunday

The waiting is over as declarations for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival are released with key questions – such as the target for Ballyburn – answered. The Arkle is another muddling picture set to become clearer.

The feature race on the track is the Bar One Racing Leinster National (4.37) at Naas, with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott set to be strongly represented. Limerick also hosts action in Ireland.

Warwick stages the Volcano Handicap Chase (4.10), named after the popular grey and five-time course winner who died when racing at Hereford last month. Kelso also hosts a jumps card, while the sixth and final of the trial Sunday evening fixtures takes place at Southwell.

Premier race meetings this week

Saturday, March 9: Sandown

Read these next:

Watch: Cheltenham Festival 2024 preview show with special guests Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson

Cheltenham Festival likely to start on 'easier side' after prolonged wet spell

Robert Waley-Cohen hails ‘incredibly imaginative’ training of Noble Yeats by Emmet Mullins as team mull Stayers’ Hurdle jockey

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.

