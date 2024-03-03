Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race62 MINS
13:40 LeopardstownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race62 MINS
13:40 LeopardstownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Robert Waley-Cohen hails ‘incredibly imaginative’ training of Noble Yeats by Emmet Mullins as team mull Stayers’ Hurdle jockey

Noble Yeats (brown and orange silks): held off Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle
Noble Yeats (far): beat Paisley Park (near) in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham's Trials day in JanuaryCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Robert Waley-Cohen has hailed the “incredibly imaginative” training by Emmet Mullins that has led to his 2022 Grand National hero Noble Yeats becoming a leading contender for this month’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, with connections mulling over who will ride the 8-1 shot.

Noble Yeats had just his second run over hurdles – and first since March 2021 – when runner-up to Sa Majeste at Limerick in December, and advertised his Stayers’ Hurdle credentials with a neck win over Paisley Park under Harry Cobden in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials day in January.

A return to hurdling came following a busy spring campaign, including a 15-length fourth behind Galopin Des Champs in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, a fourth in the Grand National and a staying-on seventh in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil in May.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 3 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 12:32, 3 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival