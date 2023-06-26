What's on this week: Auguste Rodin bids for Derby double and Northumberland Plate is the big betting race

Monday

There are five meetings in Britain and Ireland to kick off another busy week of racing.

Four course-and-distance winners – Lequinto, Magical Merlin, A Sure Welcome and Antiphon – clash in the feature 6f handicap at Windsor (6.35), which is a qualifier for the Sprint Series Final at the track.

The other Flat fixtures come from Chepstow, Ballinrobe and Wolverhampton, while there is an afternoon jumps card from Southwell.

Off the track, the fields for Saturday's big races in Britain will take further shape when the five-day confirmations are revealed for the Northumberland Plate (2.05) at Newcastle.

Tuesday

Brilliant Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille could be among those from Royal Ascot to stand their ground for next month's July Cup at Newmarket, as could Little Big Bear and Azure Blue, at the latest scratchings stage.

Highfield Princess has not been ruled out either, while Bradsell is expected to be taken out.

Tom Segal reveals his big-race selection at 6pm for the 6f Group 1 in the latest of our Ante-post Pricewise series.

There are also four meetings in Britain. The afternoon action comes from Beverley and Brighton, which features a 1m4f amateur jockeys' handicap in memory of popular course specialist Roy Rocket, while the evening fixtures are at Newton Abbot and Newbury.

Wednesday

It is a prestigious day at Carlisle with its flagship Flat meeting featuring the historic Carlisle Bell Handicap (3.50).

First contested in 1599, the race features the world's oldest sporting trophies. Keith Dalgleish has won the race twice in the last ten years and could be represented by course-and-distance winner What's The Story.

The Cumberland Plate (4.20) and Listed Eternal Stakes (4.50) also feature on a seven-race card.

A Listed trial for the Irish Oaks takes place at Naas (7.00), with Even So the last horse to complete the double in 2020. The day's other meetings come from Worcester, Salisbury, Bath and Kempton.

Thursday

The three-day Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle gets under way and runners for Saturday's historic handicap will be revealed, with a maximum field of 20.

Declarations will be out for the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes (3.25) at the Curragh, one of two top-level races at the Irish Derby festival.

The seven-race card at Newcastle features the Seaton Delaval Handicap (3.20), while there is also afternoon action from Newmarket and Nottingham. There are two evening meetings at Leicester and Hamilton.

Friday

The second day of Newcastle's three-day meeting could feature a Classic winner, with Hollie Doyle set to ride Nashwa in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.35).

The four-year-old won the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes last season, but must bounce back from a disappointing fourth on her comeback in France. The eight-race card also features the Gosforth Park Cup (6.00).

There are meetings in Britain at Doncaster, Yarmouth, Cartmel, Newmarket and Chester. We will also find out who will be in the final field for Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.40).

Saturday

Top-level action and ultra-competitive handicaps await on Saturday, with the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (2.05) at Newcastle the betting highlight.

Trueshan defied a huge weight last year and although he is not entered this time, Alan King could still be represented by recent Royal Ascot runner-up HMS President. Zoffee won the consolation Northumberland Vase (1.30) last season, but could bid for success in the big race for trainer Hugo Palmer.

The eight-race card features the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes (12.55), while Newmarket stages two Listed contests including the Criterion Stakes (1.50).

The Group 1 action comes from the Curragh with the Pretty Polly Stakes (3.25). Several high-class fillies are entered, including Above The Curve, who bounced back to winning ways in France last time. The card also features the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes (2.15) and International Stakes (4.00).

There are Flat meetings from Chester, Doncaster, Windsor and Lingfield, while the pick of the international action comes from South Africa with the Durban July at Greyville (3.00). Christophe Soumillon rides last year's third Safe Passage for Mike de Kock.

Sunday

Classic action takes place at the Curragh and could see Epsom hero Auguste Rodin bid for a brilliant double in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.40).

He will attempt to become the third horse in the last decade to follow up in the Irish equivalent after Harzand (2016) and Australia (2014) completed the Derby-Irish Derby double.

Auguste Rodin could reoppose White Birch, a fast-finishing third at Epsom, and Sprewell, who was fourth, as he bids to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 15th win in the race.

The Group 2 Railway Stakes (1.50) is the best race on the undercard and Royal Ascot heroes River Tiber and Valiant are among those who still hold entries.

In Britain, there are two jumps meetings from Uttoxeter and Cartmel, while the Flat action comes from Windsor.

