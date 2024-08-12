What's on this week: a midweek treat as Economics set for Deauville return before a Group 1 double-header on Sunday

Monday

A quiet start to the week sees turf action at Ayr and Windsor, where the Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap (7.10 ) takes centre stage.

Plenty of smart sprinters are due to line up after qualifying earlier in the season and the field will contain Get It , a 40-1 winner of the Stewards' Cup on his last start.

All-weather racing can be found at Kempton alongside the sole jumps fixture of the day at Ballinrobe.

Away from the track, look out for the latest chapter of the Horses Who Made Me series, where Mark Johnston discusses the most influential horses in his life.

Tuesday

A £25,000 handicap (3.45 ) is the highlight at Lingfield alongside a smart sprint for juvenile fillies (3.15 ), in which eyecatching Windsor winner Golden Paradise takes on nine rivals, including three debutants.

Hamilton hosts a valuable class 3 handicap (7.00 ) of its own alongside a meeting at Nottingham.

While there is no racing in Ireland on Tuesday, the forfeits for the weekend's Group action are revealed, including the Irish St Leger Trial Stakes at the Curragh.

In addition, members can discover Pricewise's ante-post picks for the Nunthorpe on August 23 at 6pm.

Verbier: could vie for more Listed honours at Salisbury on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick

Wednesday

The Listed action for the week gets under way at Salisbury, starting with the Stonehenge Stakes (3.30 ). Six last-time-out winners feature at the entry stage, including the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Lambourn and The Parthenon , while Juddmonte and Shadwell could also represented with Field Of Gold and El Burhan .

Shadwell may also feature in the Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes (4.30 ) with the William Haggas-trained Fakhama , but Ralph Beckett, who won the race last year with State Occasion, will be well represented again with Lyric Fillies' Stakes winner Verbier .

More Flat racing takes place at Ffos Las, Beverley and Kempton, but another Listed contest takes place at Gowran with the Hurry Harriet Stakes (6.50 ).

Keep an eye on the Racing Post site to read Jonathan Harding's special report into the Betfair Exchange, which will also be available in Thursday's paper.

Thursday

Week four of the Racing League gets under way at Windsor, where The East will bid to extend their lead from closest rival Wales & The West at the evening meeting.

However, the pick of the action on Thursday is at Deauville, where sublime Dante winner Economics remains in contention after the forfeit stage of the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano. Worth €400,000, the Group 2 race will also include Hampton Court Stakes winner Jayarebe in what is sure to be a fascinating race.

Racing continues at Salisbury, where a lucrative fillies' novice stakes (3.35 ) has attracted plenty of promising debutants, while a €50,000 handicap (5.10 ) at Dundalk is also worth noting.

Beverley, Chepstow and Chelmsford also hold fixtures while jump racing takes place at Tramore, where Rauzan bids for a four-timer in the 2m handicap hurdle (6.50 ) on the opening day of the track's August festival.

Jayarebe: Royal Ascot winner heads to France for the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano Credit: Edward Whitaker

Friday

The first Irish Group race of the week is held at Cork with the Give Thanks Stakes (6.57 ), won last year by subsequent Lillie Langtry scorer Term Of Endearment.

Henry de Bromhead has no entries this year but Listed winners Greenfinch and La Isla Mujeres , Group scorers Sumiha and Caught U Looking and Irish Oaks third Purple Lily could all take their chance in the €65,000 event.

The Listed St Hugh's Stakes (3.45 ) is the highlight of Newbury's Friday card, in which Adrestia bids for a hat-trick, while Ballydoyle colt Aftermath , who holds Group 2 entries next month, could make his debut in the mile maiden stakes (3.15 ) against Inisherin's half-brother King Of Cities , or in a similar race at Newmarket (5.45 ).

Flat racing dominates the agenda on Friday with fixtures at Wolverhampton, Epsom and Thirsk.

Saturday

The Curragh stages the Irish St Leger Trial and several big names are entered for the Group 3 race. Kyprios , who has returned to his dazzling best this season with a Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup triumph, features among the 35 possibles, but O'Brien will have plenty to choose from if he elects to save his star stayer for another day.

Tower Of London , Point Lonsdale and Continuous are among several of the trainer's other options as he seeks a record-extending ninth success in the 1m6f contest, but Absurde , who was last seen winning the County Hurdle, and smart Listed scorer Harbour Wind could be interesting rivals.

Continuous: among Aidan O'Brien's possible runners for the Irish St Leger Trial on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Group 3 Royal Whip (4.00 ) and a Listed juvenile sprint (2.50) also feature on the undercard while ITV's focus will be directed towards Newbury for the the Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ).

Last year's winner Witch Hunter holds an entry but there are plenty of promising possibles, including Kinross , Poet Master , Shouldhavebeenaring and Haatem .

The Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50 ), won twice in recent years but Group 1 scorer Hukum, is on the undercard, while ITV also shows racing from Ripon, where the £100,000 St Wilfrid Handicap (3.20 ) is the feature.

Newmarket, Doncaster and Bath stage more Flat racing and there are jumps fixtures at Market Rasen and Perth, where a class 2 handicap hurdle (6.05 ) is the pick of the action.

Sunday

We head back to Deauville for more top-class action with a Group 1 double-header. The Prix Morny, won last year by Vandeek, is an alluring target for juvenile sprinters, with Coventry winner Rashabar and the Karl Burke-trained Arabie , winner of the Robert Papin, among the possible contenders.

The track also hosts the Prix Jean Romanet, which will mark the final start for four-time Group 1 winner Mqse De Sevigne before her bid for the Arc in October.

Flat racing in Britain comes from Southwell and Pontefract, which hosts the Listed Flying Fillies' Stakes (4.45), while the four-day festival at Tramore concludes in Ireland.

Premier meetings

Thursday Windsor (Racing League)

Saturday Newbury

Sunday Pontefract

Read these next:

'I don’t know what to say, he's made me cry' - Roger Varian amazed by Charyn's domination in Prix Jacques le Marois

'She ran a mighty race from an impossible position' - John Gosden praises Inspiral despite slow start in Jacques le Marois

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.