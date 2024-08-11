'She ran a mighty race from an impossible position' - John Gosden praises Inspiral despite slow start in Jacques le Marois

John Gosden believes Inspiral ran a "mighty race" despite managing only third behind Charyn in the Prix Jacques le Marois after giving up several lengths at the start under Ryan Moore.

The five-year-old mare was well fancied in the market before the Deauville Group 1 but her task became much harder when she broke slowly and was left to make up plenty of ground on her six rivals.

She managed to make notable progress on the outside before rallying towards the line to finish three and a quarter lengths behind Charyn and just a head behind runner-up Metropolitan.

It is not the first time Inspiral has started her race slowly, which was an explanation provided by Gosden after she finished down the field in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

John Gosden: joint-trainer of Inspiral Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She ran a mighty race from an impossible position," said Gosden. "She has done this before – she's always slow out the gate. She was slow at Ascot and also did it in the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

"She has a habit of standing there and watching the others go and then saying I'll go. Unfortunately, you can't spot a field like that eight lengths. She's done very well to get to where she got to having gifted them eight lengths."

It was Moore's first ride on the multiple Group 1 winner after owners Cheveley Park decided to replace stable jockey Kieran Shoemark, who partnered her in her first two starts this season when she was a beaten favourite in the Lockinge Stakes and then sixth at Royal Ascot.

Gosden reported her to be in good condition following her most recent outing, and added: "She's in great form, she took the race well and she's fresh afterwards."

