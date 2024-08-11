'I don’t know what to say, he's made me cry' - Roger Varian amazed by Charyn's domination in Prix Jacques le Marois

Charyn staked his claim to be the best miler in Europe as he added the Prix Jacques le Marois to his victory in the Queen Anne Stakes , putting a yawning three lengths between himself and Metropolitan to win his second Group 1 on the bounce.

The goal may have been made to seem that bit wider with the late withdrawal of Haatem after James Doyle felt something was amiss with his mount on the way to post, while another key rival, Inspiral , walked out of the stalls, forfeiting at least five lengths to the field.

However, to extend the footballing metaphor, Charyn's second burst of acceleration at the furlong pole was the equivalent of a powerful shot curled into the very top corner of the net. Unstoppable.

Settled on the shoulder of perennial trailblazer Big Rock, Silvestre de Sousa was always travelling supremely well, and Charyn's final sectionals were those of a top-class horse as he recorded the fastest time for the Marois since Moonlight Cloud in 2013.

Trainer Roger Varian admitted Charyn's success here had brought a tear to his eye, and explained why it was every bit as important to confirm his status as a copper-bottomed Group 1 miler as it had been when he finished second in the Lockinge and then won the Queen Anne.

"I don’t know what to say, he made me cry, he’s such a beautiful horse," said Varian, whose confidence in Charyn never wavered during a three-year-old career in which the son of Dark Angel was often pitched in against a more mature three-year-old in Paddington.

"He was on the go early this year and he raced four times as a two-year-old and is a Group 2-winning two-year-old, which a lot of people forget. He ran some great races last year and this year he seems to be the finished article."

Varian had seemed like he was still processing the result at Ascot but now, in the narrow confines of the Deauville winner's enclosure, he was sure of the trajectory on which this ball of grey grace and speed is taking he and owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov .

"I think we needed to see that at Ascot because we all felt he put up an incredible performance in the Lockinge," said Varian. "I will emphasise this, I take nothing away from the winner, Audience, he’s proved himself to be an exceptionally good horse and his win at Goodwood last week was exceptional. So we were beaten by a good horse in the Lockinge, but it was a funny race and all I will say is the horses he raced against, he beat by six or seven lengths, so it was really an incredible performance in the Lockinge, in my opinion, without winning."

"For him to win at Ascot I think was most important. I guess today was about backing up what he did there, which was equally important. There are no soft races at this level and he just seems to be getting better and better.

"I’m delighted for the horse and I’m delighted for the team. And I’m delighted for Nurlan Bizakov and his Sumbe operation, they’re putting so much into the game. I’m so delighted for their success.

For Bizakov, Deauville must seem to hold a special kind of charm this year, as Charyn's Group 1 success followed just seven days after his Lazzat took the Prix Maurice de Gheest in similarly emphatic fashion.

Charyn was cut to 5-2 (from 5-1) with Coral for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, and Bizakov said: "Charyn is a champion and I'm sure he is the best miler in Europe. He has the option of the Prix du Moulin in September before going to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October."

For De Sousa there was a weight of expectation before the race and he batted away any notion that it had all appeared plain sailing from the stands.

"I haven’t felt that pressure in a long time," he said. "Today I felt like I really wanted to win the race for the horse and for the Varian team – they’re working so hard behind the scenes. I felt pressure today, but it’s a good thing that when you’re riding a good horse it makes it look very easy.

"There were a lot of talented horses there and he’s a talented horse, but at the same time we have to make him work hard to get his head in front. It looked like he won so easily, but the horse gives everything. When you come to a Group 1, you come to a war and it’s never easy."

Trainer Mario Baratti was proud of Metropolitan , the sole remaining three-year-old in the field following Haatem's defection.

"Every time he runs he shows us new qualities," said Baratti. "Today he was the only three-year-old. He didn't get the ideal trip through the race, but he picked up really well. We couldn't do anything about the winner, but I think this horse can progress further."

Quddwah was taking the step into Group 1 company on only his fifth start and left joint-trainer Simon Crisford extremely satisfied as he was beaten just a pair of heads for second by Metropolitan and the rallying Inspiral.

"I thought he ran super, obviously lacking experience going into a championship race," said Crisford. "The ground was a little bit quick for him and I think his career is all ahead of him.

"I think it was a very solid run and we’ll look forward to seeing him on his next start. We’ll talk to [owner] Sheikh Ahmed and see what he wants to do, but an obvious next race would be the Leopardstown Mile."

Wathnan Racing's Richard Brown confirmed Haatem was undergoing preliminary veterinary examination at the racecourse.

