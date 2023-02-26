Irish dominate once again and whip rulings signal trouble ahead - three things we learned this week

This week saw the first rulings of the new whip regulations, a display of Irish dominance at Cheltenham and the return of some popular stars to the track. Here are three things we learned from the past seven days in racing . . .

The Irish are ready to triumph

Britain's hopes of unearthing a leading contender for the JCB Triumph Hurdle were diminished on Saturday after Irish raider Nusret cruised clear in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

The winner pulled clear of Triumph entries Scriptwriter and Rare Middleton with ease to strike in Kempton's opening Grade 2 for Joseph O'Brien. To add insult to injury, Nusret is not even entered in the Cheltenham Grade 1 contest, with an entry instead for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

O'Brien is set to saddle Comfort Zone for the Triumph, and after the success of Zenta at Fairyhouse on Saturday, the Irish runners occupy eight of the top ten places in the betting.

Of the two remaining, one is French contender St Donats and the other is Bo Zenith, who trainer Gary Moore indicated would likely go to Aintree following his success at Haydock this month. Stablemate Jupiter Du Gite and the Fergal O'Brien-trained Fils De Roi are left to take up the mantle for British runners and they are both priced at 40-1.

A home success is not completely out the realms of possibility, but for those hoping for a British victory, it is not a pretty sight.

Zenta: another potential Triumph contender for Ireland Credit: Patrick McCann

Whip discussions far from over

Everyone's favourite topic in racing gained new traction last week when the first rulings of the new whip regulations were handed out by the BHA's whip review committee on Tuesday.

Twenty jump jockeys were banned for breaching the regulations, which finally came into effect following a four-week trial period. The sting was likely felt most sharply by Lorcan Williams, who was handed an 18-day ban following a winning ride on Makin'yourmindup at Haydock and will now be forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival.

So far Williams is the only jockey to be ruled out the festival, but the rulings this week – which will be made public on Wednesday – could have significant knock-on effects for Cheltenham. While Paul Nicholls has a strong talent pool to draw on in Williams' absence, more suspensions from the festival could cause major shake-ups in jockey bookings.

The bedding-in period is officially over, but the first wave of suspensions proved we have still got a long way to go.

Nothing beats an old favourite

Triumph contenders come and go, but there's nothing quite as welcome as the return of old favourites.

Fairyhouse played host to perhaps the most welcome winner of the week in Kemboy, who claimed his first victory in two years in the Bobbyjo Chase under Paul Townend.

It was the 12th success in the race for Willie Mullins but had to be one of his sweetest, with the 11-year-old posting his customary front-running performance to bravely fend off Vanillier by half a length.

Mullins may already be musing a return to the Punchestown Gold Cup for the four-time Grade 1 winner, but admitted the top-level contests of old might not suit the veteran chaser. Yet while his heroic days of Gold Cup triumphs may have faded, Saturday's success proved there is nothing better than an old star shining once more.

Read more:

