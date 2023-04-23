Are Amo on their way to being racing's next superpower? Three things we learned this week

It was a week of Classic trials at Newmarket and Newbury, while at the same time the jumps season enters its closing stages. Here are three things we learned in the last seven days . . .

Amo Racing well on their way to joining racing superpowers

After a week of trials, the early-season Classic picture is not much clearer than when they began. The heads of the market for the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas remain largely unchanged with the big guns who opted to skip a prep run still heavily favoured.

Chaldean had the chance to stamp his authority on the 2,000 Guineas, but his freak unseat of Frankie Dettori when exiting the stalls made it impossible to gauge how much he has trained on from his brilliant juvenile campaign, although Isaac Shelby was a taking winner and should be a force in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

It was not a great Saturday for Amo Racing, with Mojo Star suffering an injury and Fred Darling favourite Magical Sunset finishing only fifth but they stole the show at the Craven meeting and it seems only a matter of time before Kia Joorabchian's growing force arrive on the big stage.

Indestructible boosted Chaldean's form with victory in the Craven, but it was Mammas Girl who made the biggest impression with a scintillating success in the Nell Gwyn and she has shortened right up for the 1,000 Guineas.

Mammas Girl: on the way to winning Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Amo has an excellent 36 per cent strike-rate with their two- and three-year-olds on turf this season and the conveyor belt of young talent flowing through in its purple silks continues at pace.

Nicholls readying for another fantastic finale

The jumps season in Britain will be over by this time next week, but there is still one major meeting to come at Sandown and the warning signs are loud and clear for punters to see: do not dismiss Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls, with the assistance of the excellent Harry Cobden in the saddle, barely missed at Ayr with four of his nine runners at the track’s marquee two-day meeting winning and another three running well to finish third or fourth.

Harry Cobden judged things perfectly on Rubaud (purple) Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The Ditcheat maestro, who will again be crowned champion trainer on the jumps finale card, was described by Cobden after Rubaud’s Scottish Champion Hurdle win as “the best target trainer in the country” and few would disagree.

It is also worth remembering that statement for Sandown next weekend – Nicholls ended last season with a five-timer at the Esher track. He has his string in similarly strong form this time around.

Time for Hurricane Lane to bow out

The career of one smart three-year-old looks to be coming to an ignominious end.

Hurricane Lane's 2021 campaign was marvellous, winning the Dante and finishing third in the Derby before reeling off three straight Group 1s, including two Classics in the Irish Derby and St Leger. His close third in the Arc behind Torquator Tasso and Tarnawa was a super effort and there was excitement when Godolphin confirmed he would stay in training and it was expected he would return to Longchamp the following autumn.

But, after being beaten when odds-on favourite on both runs last season, those heady days look almost certain not to return after a disappointing comeback in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Even just a few days before his return, Charlie Appleby had been talking up the Arc as his long-term target and evidently he had been working well at home. But that did not translate to the track and he finished last of seven, 19 lengths behind the winner Grand Alliance on what should have been ideal ground. He found little for pressure and William Buick eased him up before the line, but that may be it.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.