'Mine are overpriced, although I only got 150s' - Brian Rothwell comes within a neck of 200-1 shock winner

Brian Rothwell: near miss with a 200-1 shot at Beverley

Brian Rothwell was left reflecting on a frustrating near-miss after coming within a neck of training his first winner for more than five years – with a 200-1 shot.

His newcomer Wath Court just failed to overhaul 11-4 shot Lazarus Dream in a tight finish to a 7½f maiden at Beverley, where success would have ended the yard's losing run which stretches back to August 2018.

"He nearly did it," said Rothwell, who is based in North Yorkshire and has been training since 1991, apart from a two-year break in 2008 and 2009.

"I haven't had a winner since Covid. I've been top of the cold list for four years. I'm desperate to get off it and it's a record that will never be broken as nobody would go on.

"I've had five seconds this year, beaten in photo-finishes, and I have only a handful of horses. All my syndicates went in Covid and you can't do it without the ammunition. But I still enjoy it and I'm trying to put some together."

Queens Consul won 12 times for Brian Rothwell
Queens Consul won 12 times for Brian RothwellCredit: Phil Smith

Rothwell has sent out around 150 winners on the Flat and over jumps, and won a personal-best 13 races in the 1997 Flat campaign. His flagbearer at that time was Queens Consul, who won 12 times on the Flat and over hurdles.

Wath Court may have started at 200-1 on his debut on Saturday, but his trainer knew the three-year-old had ability.

"He's a well-bred horse, his dam is a half-sister to a black-type horse from a good family," said Rothwell. "He's a big horse and he's needed a bit of time.

"Mine are overpriced, although I got only 150s. There's a mile maiden at Pontefract in three weeks and we'll see how he is. But it will be too late then!"

Rothwell's near-miss came just five days after trainer Michael Chapman ended nearly five years without a winner when Smart Connection scored at Cartmel at 80-1.

David CarrReporter
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 12:45, 3 September 2023
