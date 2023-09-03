'They picked this race out before he was purchased' - lucrative plan pays off as Ancient Rome lands Kentucky Downs riches

Ancient Rome scooped lucrative international glory when narrowly landing the Mint Millions Stakes at Kentucky Downs on Saturday, completing a remarkable international treble on the day for owners Jim and Fitri Hay.

Ridden by Jamie Spencer, the Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old backed up his Chesterfield Cup success at Goodwood last month when getting up close home to beat Stitched by half a length and, as a Kentucky-bred, take home a $1,176,600 prize.

Spencer, quoted by Bloodhorse, said: "To be fair, Dr Hay picked this race out even before he purchased the horse. He's Kentucky-bred so it fitted in well."

Ancient Rome's success was the final leg of a three-timer for the owners, who struck with a double at Budapest's historic Kincsem Park when Silent Film won the Imperial Dij and Splendent landed the Kincsem Dij. Both winners in Hungary were ridden by Frankie Dettori.

It was another 2023 big-race victory for Spencer, Hills and the Hays, who teamed up for Khaadem's 80-1 shock in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Ancient Rome's 33-1 Glorious Goodwood victory, and Equilateral's win at York's Ebor meeting.

The son of War Front has won both starts since switched to the care of Lambourn-based Hills, having previously been Group 1-placed when trained in France by Andre Fabre, and became the first British-trained winner of the Kentucky Downs Grade 3.

Spencer added: "I think he went well on the [firm] ground today and he's pretty adaptable when it comes to surfaces. He ran in softer conditions a lot of the time in France and last time [at Goodwood] it was soft, but he's a War Front and they go on fast turf."

The Richard Hannon-trained Mammas Girl was unable to add to the British success on the card as she could manage only tenth in the Grade 3 Music City Stakes behind Secret Money.

