'We are keeping the faith with Auguste Rodin' - five experts give their views on Derby day at Epsom

It’s Betfred Derby day at Epsom. Who storms to Classic glory?

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper Passenger has bundles of potential but isn’t the most obvious stayer on pedigree, which nudges me towards Military Order . Charlie Appleby’s stable form is a concern but otherwise everything is in place for a big run. He danced around Lingfield, which was impressive given his sizeable physique and augurs well for his ability to handle Epsom. His strength at the finish that day suggests this stiffer test will suit well.

Andrew Griffiths, Betfred In a field full of horses with questions to answer, we are keeping the faith with Auguste Rodin to bounce back from a disappointing run in the 2,000 Guineas. He boasts the strongest single piece of form courtesy of his Futurity win at Doncaster and should be much more comfortable at this trip.

Robert Havlin, jockey Obviously I’m biased as I ride him out every day but I think Arrest will run a huge race. He’s in great shape and he has a good draw in stall 13. The ground will be quicker than what he’s used to but he’s a more balanced horse now. He’s improved mentally and physically since Chester.