'If she doesn't win, this'll be the last time I'll be on the Saturday Jury' - Kieren Fallon joins our panel with a strong pick

1. The John of Gaunt is Haydock’s feature. Who wins?

Kieren Fallon, former champion jockey They complain about the prize money in this country but when they put it on for a race such as this there are only six runners which doesn’t make any sense. Jumby jumps out for me. I think they are struggling to work out his best trip between six furlongs and a mile and they look to have landed on the spot in this over seven.

Jason Weaver, pundit The Wizard Of Eye has never had ground that he can bounce off and conditions should be ideal for him. Looking back to his Lockinge run, he travelled as well as anything until he ran out of stamina, so the drop back to seven furlongs might suit him.

Tom Park, Weeklies editor I’m happy to forgive El Caballo his last couple of runs. Yes, there are question marks about him on the ground, as he finished down the field in the Commonwealth Cup last year, but the entire field have questions to answer for one reason or another and El Caballo still has the potential to be comfortably the best of these.