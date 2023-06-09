Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'If she doesn't win, this'll be the last time I'll be on the Saturday Jury' - Kieren Fallon joins our panel with a strong pick

1. The John of Gaunt is Haydock’s feature. Who wins?

Kieren Fallon, former champion jockey They complain about the prize money in this country but when they put it on for a race such as this there are only six runners which doesn’t make any sense. Jumby jumps out for me. I think they are struggling to work out his best trip between six furlongs and a mile and they look to have landed on the spot in this over seven.

Jason Weaver, pundit The Wizard Of Eye has never had ground that he can bounce off and conditions should be ideal for him. Looking back to his Lockinge run, he travelled as well as anything until he ran out of stamina, so the drop back to seven furlongs might suit him.

Tom Park, Weeklies editor I’m happy to forgive El Caballo his last couple of runs. Yes, there are question marks about him on the ground, as he finished down the field in the Commonwealth Cup last year, but the entire field have questions to answer for one reason or another and El Caballo still has the potential to be comfortably the best of these.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 18:54, 9 June 2023
icon
more inThe Saturday Jury
more inThe Saturday Jury