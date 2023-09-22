'He's definitely got more to offer and the trainer has a phenomenal record' - best bets for a packed weekend

It’s Ayr Gold Cup day. Who wins the big one?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power Significantly just failed to land the Portland at Doncaster and if this race doesn’t come too soon, which it might, he must have a good chance of a place at least, especially as he’s been in the first three on 14 of his 29 starts. The great thing is he seems to go on any ground and the trip is no problem.

Michael Keady, trainer Bielsa looks interesting at double-figure odds. He ran well on bottomless ground in the Stewards' Cup and won this race in 2021 off just 1lb lower. Kevin Ryan has a good record in the race and looks to have another lively chance.

Tom Park, Weeklies editor Aleezdancer for me. He was really unfortunate in the Stewards’ Cup last time where, drawn on the wrong side, he finished like a train to grab fifth. He’s definitely got more to offer off a 1lb lower mark here and Kevin Ryan has a phenomenal record in the race.