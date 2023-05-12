'He's a sprinter to follow this year' - trainer Jack Channon joins our panel of experts

It’s Trials day at Lingfield. Who do you like in the Derby version?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power fluffed his lines on debut, but stepped up in distance the last twice, he’s looked a real smart performer and I thought he was the most impressive winner at Newbury’s Greenham meeting. A couple of furlongs further than Newbury should be perfect for this colt, who is bred in the purple and is currently third favourite for the Derby.

Jack Channon, trainer was very good at Newbury last time and looks like a nice horse going places. I think Ed Walker’s runner, Waipiro, has an each-way chance as he looked good when he ran at Newmarket.

Andrew Cooper, tipster at the prices. It was hard not to be impressed with his win at Newmarket last month and the Derby, via a trial, seemed to be on the agenda after that. He's been described as an athletic type so the sharp nature of Lingfield's all-weather track should suit, and another forward ride could be on the cards.