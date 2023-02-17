'Track and trip give him the edge' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action

The Ascot Chase takes centre stage on Saturday. Who wins?

Harry Bannister, jockey I'd like to think Millers Bank, who'll appreciate the better ground, could run well at a big price for Alex Hales, but it's a cracking race and you can make a case for most of them. However, if Shishkin bounces back and the step up in trip and wind op help, he could take a lot of beating.

Oli Bell, ITV Racing I’d love to see Shishkin win and I think the step up in trip will suit him. However, it’s hard to see past Fakir D’Oudairies, who was very good in this last year and would have had this as his main focus this season.

Pat Cooney, bet365 The money has finally come for Shishkin, and while I have no stamina doubts about him it is a long time since we saw him at his best.Fakir D'Oudairies will be tough to beat but the trip and track give Pic D'Orhy the edge. If he gets an uncontested lead he'll be hard to catch.