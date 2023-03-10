'He stands out a mile and 3-1 looks huge' - our experts cast their eye over the weekend action

The Imperial Cup ( ) headlines a Saturday of big handicaps. Who are you with?

Richard Birch, tipster has improved significantly since finishing eighth of 22 in this race 12 months ago. He caught the eye with his finishing effort from well off the pace in the Betfair Hurdle last month and has winning form on ‘Sandown heavy’. Experience of big-field handicaps gives him an advantage over the thoroughly unexposed Gary Moore runner Givega, and he is preferred on that basis.

Mike Cattermole, TV pundit I'm convinced I saw a useful horse when won on his British debut for Venetia Williams at Exeter, and although his last run was poor, his third over this course and distance two months ago gives him a sound chance. That said, Zoffany Bay only has to come forward a touch on his Ascot reappearance, after nearly two years off, to take some beating for Peter Fahey, who won it 12 months ago. In short, a terrific race.

Maddy Playle, reporter It's really competitive. I was initially drawn to , who still looks well handicapped over hurdles on his chase rating. Others to nominate are , who is back down to the same mark from which he won a hot Ascot handicap last season, and Dan Skelton's second string , who beat Easy As That (now 12lb higher and runs later on in the card) over fences in November; he's 4lb lower over hurdles.