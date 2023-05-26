'He seems to have been underestimated in the market' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action

The Irish 2,000 Guineas takes centre stage on Saturday. Who wins the big one?

Phill Anderson, tipster A lack of pace is a concern for after the way he pulled at Newmarket but that run should help take the fizz out of him and I suspect he'll relish getting back on quicker ground. Age Of Kings can only improve for the step up to a mile and might be a bit of each-way value but I expect the favourite to be hard to beat.

Fran Berry, RTV pundit The British Guineas form is represented by Royal Scotsman and Hi Royal but I think is really interesting on the back of two wins this year. His trial success was very impressive over course and distance and while drying ground is an unknown for him, he looks as if he might even be better for it and he was spared the gruelling run at Newmarket. Quar Shamar could give a good account of himself at big odds for Jessica Harrington.

Jamie Hart, Tote There'll be a lot of noise around Royal Scotsman but unlucky horses tend to get overbet next time out and the value has to be with . He weaved all over the Rowley Mile but quickened nicely from the front and held off Saturday's favourite despite not being at his best on the soft surface. The Curragh will suit better than Newmarket and I think he'll come on for that experience.