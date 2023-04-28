'He must have a chance, what's not to like?' - Tom Scudamore joins our panel to assess the weekend action
The bet365 Gold Cup is the big one at Sandown. Who wins?
Harry Dunlop, former trainer I'd love to see Kitty's Light come out on top and I think he's got a pretty solid chance too. He was unlucky in the race in 2021 and was third last year, while I don't think he took too much out of himself winning the Scottish Grand National last week. It would be a wonderful result for his trainer Christian Williams, whose daughter Betsy isn't very well.
James Knight, Coral I like Tea Clipper. Admittedly he hasn't got the best win record so looks more of an each-way project here, but he ran well for a long way in what has turned out to be a red-hot Ultima, which has seen the winner bolt up in the Grand National and the second beat the Gold Cup 1-2 at Punchestown. If Tea Clipper can build on his sixth place there then he looks a strong contender to hit the frame at least.
Tom Park, Weekender editor Enrilo has proven expensive to follow (don't I know it) after being first past the post in this a couple of years ago. I thought I'd given up on him, but he showed glimpses that he could be on the way back at Kempton last time and I suspect connections have had this as his big target all season. The handicapper has taken a chance dropping him 5lb for his last run and he comes here 6lb lower than his 2021 mark.
